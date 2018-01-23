Kendall Jenner Confronts Blake Griffin After BF’s Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Leaving Her For ‘KUWTK’ Star

Kendall Jenner might end her relationship with Blake Griffin for good after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star learned that her boyfriend might have lied to her. News reached her that Brynn Cameron accused the NBA player of leaving her and their kids because of her.

According to Radar Online, Cameron testified in court that her fiancé left them as he pursued Kendall Jenner. The woman also claimed that she and her two children, 4-year-old Ford and baby daughter Finley, are now homeless since they were kicked out of the basketball player’s posh home in L.A.

After hearing about these accusations, she thinks that her boyfriend lied to her and now she is in a difficult spot. Kendall Jenner reportedly confronted Blake Griffin over the matter so he could explain what is really going on.

“Kendall thinks that Blake lied to her about the whole situation with Brynn and his kids,” the source told Radar Online.

The insider added that the 22-year-old model was so shocked when she learned that Brynn told the court she was dumped when her ex started to go out with her (Kendall). On the other hand, the KUWTK mainstay said that Blake told her he and Brynn were not together when they met.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin 'Cooling Off' as He’s Spotted with a Mystery Woman: Source https://t.co/6Sv12NormO — People (@people) January 15, 2018

It was said that when Kendall Jenner confronted her boyfriend, he quickly denied the allegations and insisted he did not commit any wrongdoing. However, the source said that the young model was not assured; she was rather confused and does not know what to believe anymore.

Nevertheless, Kendall Jenner is upset because she would never allow herself to be with someone who is already taken and has children. She was certain that Blake was single when they started hanging out last year so this news is quite shocking to her.

This could be the end of our favorite celebrity couple. https://t.co/JHVlYMabZi — Clipperholics (@ClipperholicsFS) January 16, 2018

What’s making Kendall feel even more disappointed is the fact that court documents show that Brynn Cameron and her children were forced out of Blake Griffin’s L.A. home so they are now “homeless” and broke. The alleged home eviction happened a few months after the basketball star filed a request for legal and physical custody of his children.

As per Hollywood Life, Cameron and her children have been living in Blake’s house since their split in July 2017. But when he started dating Kendall Jenner, it seems that the L.A. Clippers player does not want this kind of arrangement now so he filed the custody case.

Finally, amid this relationship trouble between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin, momager Kris Jenner allegedly cares more about Keeping Up With the Kardashians ratings. In fact, she advised her daughter to stay with him for the sake of the show.