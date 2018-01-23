The murder of Han Solo is undoubtedly one of the most devastating scenes in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After all, the rest of the characters appeared somehow lost and confused in the beginning of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which takes place immediately after Episode VII. However, it seemed like Kylo Ren is the one person who was greatly affected by the death of his own father. Although there was no trace of Han in the sequel, he may have left a permanent reminder of his passing on his son Ben Solo.

In The Force Awakens, Han Solo ultimately faced his son and tried to persuade Ben to leave Starkiller Base. At first, it appeared that Kylo Ren was convinced and was even ready to hand over his lightsaber to his father. Unfortunately, this was simply a trick to get Han closer as Kylo turned his weapon on and impaled the Millennium Falcon captain. At the last moment, Han tenderly reaches up to touch Ben’s face before he falls to his death. Interestingly, it is the final touch that may have left a painful imprint on Kylo’s face in Star Wars 8.

A Reddit user recently pointed out that Kylo Ren’s scar in The Last Jedi is in the exact same place where Han Solo last touched him in The Force Awakens. Kylo had received the scar after his lightsaber fight with Rey in Episode VII. Although the wound left a different cut on his face in The Force Awakens, Rian Johnson decided to move the scar in Star Wars 8 because it “honestly looked goofy running straight up the bridge of his nose.”

Disney

So is it possible that Rian Johnson had moved Kylo Ren’s scar to a significant location in The Last Jedi? Although the Star Wars 8 director possibly did not intend for the symbolism, some fans believe Han Solo’s final touch was because he had seen the future and what would happen to Ben when he faces Rey later in Episode VII.

There is no way to hide Kylo Ren’s facial scar, but he still has another significant injury that was alluded to in The Last Jedi. Another Redditor has pointed out that the high-waisted pants Kylo was wearing in Star Wars 8 may have been hiding the injury left by Chewbacca’s bowcaster in The Force Awakens.

Find out if Kylo Ren is due for more injuries or perhaps a severed limb in Star Wars 9, which is expected to premiere in 2019.