Melania Trump Leaves President Donald Trump On His Own Amid Stormy Daniels Buzz For Trip To Davos, Switzerland

The most recent time that First Lady Melania Trump was photographed in a prominent and public way was on Monday, January 15, when Melania walked with President Donald Trump and their son, Barron Trump, back to the White House after spending the Martin Luther King holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The next time that Mr. and Mrs. Trump – who were married 13 years as of Monday – were expected to be seen traveling together was when Melania would join her husband for an upcoming trip to Davos, Switzerland, later this week.

However, as reported by CNN, Melania has backed out of going on the trip to Davos, Switzerland, where Trump will visit the World Economic Forum. Merely seven days ago, Melania’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, reported to CNN that Melania would indeed attend the meeting with her husband. But plans have changed since that time and Grisham confirms that Melania will not travel to Switzerland with her husband, blaming Melania’s decision on “scheduling and logistical issues.”

The timing of Melania’s change of plans is noteworthy. As reported by the Inquisitr, porn star Stormy Daniels‘ allegations about alleged unprotected sex with Trump during his marriage to Melania, spankings with a Forbes magazine with his family on the cover, along with alleged requests to sign his adult movie DVD of Stormy, have rocked the internet over the past week.

On Reddit, users are joking about “Stormy weather” causing Melania to change her mind and allegedly keep her distance from Trump and back out of supporting her husband during the trip, where Trump plans to make a speech. Whether or not Trump himself would still travel to Switzerland was up in the air, but plans have been solidified with the government shutdown ending.

First lady Melania Trump, in a change of plans, will not be joining President Trump on his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this week https://t.co/uBNeiCy30F pic.twitter.com/sHcbzCZNUg — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2018

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders noted that as long as the government reopened, Trump would “continue on his trip later in the week.” Melania’s presence by Trump’s side has been few and far between as of late, with Melania’s Twitter account notably posting the below photo on January 20, the one-year anniversary of Trump’s Inauguration Day, sans her husband.

Melania has not spoken publicly about the Stormy melee and CNN noted that Melania was not seen at two Mar-a-Lago dinners hosted by Trump.