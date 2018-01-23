Robert Pattinson & Bella Hadid Look Great Together At Paris Dior Show

Is there something romantic brewing between Robert Pattinson and Bella Hadid? The two stars recently attended the Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris on January 21 and posed for some photos together.

The Dior Homme Menswear show was plagued by a lot of famous stars including Robert Pattinson, 31, who just ended his engagement to British songstress FKA Twigs, 30, a few months ago. The Twilight alum gushed over his ex-fiancee in July 2017 during an interview with Howard Stern and said that he tried to protect their relationship. The former couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship even until now, but the actor previously said that he only wanted to protect her from bullies.

When the news broke that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs had parted ways, the 31-year-old Good Time actor was linked to his Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson. However, none of these rumors were confirmed. Now, fans are going mad about him and the Palestinian-Dutch-born American model Bella Hadid when they both graced the Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris, France.

Robert Pattinson and Bella Hadid posed together with their matching black outfit. The actor wore a black leather jacket while the IMG model sported a black cover-up with her lace bra exposed paired with dark sunglasses.

Apparently, fans were excited to see them posed for photos together as they look great and most of them believe the duo look cozy with each other. In the event that Robert Pattinson is dating Bella Hadid, it would be the actor’s first “high-profile” relationship following his split from Twigs, as what Hollywood Life points out. The fashion model dated Canadian singer The Weeknd, 27, and she was also linked to NBA star Jordan Clarkson, 25.

Robert Pattinson though was spotted with a mystery blonde that sparked dating rumors. Despite that, no one confirmed nor denied it although nobody knows the woman until now. As for Bella, she seems to enjoy her modeling career. In fact, she recently heated up a lot of fans when she posted a photo on Instagram during the Dior Mascarade Ball. The American model was photographed wearing a simple black strapless bra.

Robert Pattinson is set to star in a new flick titled Damsel and High Life this year. Bella Hadid continues to soar high in the fashion world.