WWE News: Fans Extremely Angry At Manhattan Center, Began Chanting For ‘Refund’ At ‘Raw 25’

Many wondered how WWE was planning on running one Monday Night Raw from two locations at the same time, and the angry fans prove they didn’t do it well. Both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center were set to air segments and matches for tonight’s Raw 25, but the latter seemed to get the short end of the stick. Halfway through the night, the fans not only started getting angry and chanting “BULLSH*T,” but they were also demanding a refund.

As the night went on, the majority of the action on TV was shown from Barclays and not the original home of Raw, and that didn’t sit well with the fans. During the time that things were happening in Brooklyn, there wasn’t a whole lot happening in the old-school ballroom.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that fans began getting extremely angry at the Manhattan Center and started huge negative chants. Through the first two-and-a-half hours of the night, only one match and one segment actually appeared on the live television edition of Monday Night Raw.

During the time they weren’t shown on TV, the fans started lashing out at WWE and chanting loudly for a refund. They also threw a lot of profanities out too and the anger was very real.

The first televised segment from the Manhattan Center was the promo delivered by The Undertaker, and it was quite short. The only match that aired on WWE television was Bray Wyatt cleanly defeating “Woken” Matt Hardy in a bout that was also quite short and ended in a rather odd fashion.

Below is a tweet from a Twitter user named @hasbrojones that includes a video displaying how angry the fans truly were. You can click this link to watch the video, but let it be known that it is not safe for work (NSFW) and has some strong language.

@LarryCsonka411 that went to a no contest in less than 2 minutes and we got this pic.twitter.com/AMRLrLIBfq — Hash Bro Jones (@hashbrojones) January 23, 2018

During the televised moments from the Barclays Center, those in the ballroom had two cruiserweight matches which were not on the air. One of those matches actually ended in a “No Contest” which is what ended up setting the crowd off and having them go nuts.

After Wyatt and Hardy had their match, the crowd was said to have calmed down a little bit and they also ended up with the D-Generation X reunion as well. It didn’t help matters that the announcers appeared to be quite tired.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler appear to be falling asleep at the Manhattan Center. pic.twitter.com/vigtA8zMBA #WWE #RAW #RAW25 — NoDQ.com – WWE News (@nodqdotcom) January 23, 2018

The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw is one that many have been waiting such a long time for, but it wasn’t without its troubles. Things ended up pretty nicely with the D-X segment, but it’s not hard to figure out why the fans were so angry and chanting for a refund. Raw 25 ended up being a fun night for both new and old WWE fans, but the fans in the Manhattan Center really weren’t happy for most of it.