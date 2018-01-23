Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Mother’s Identity Revealed In New Report: Meet La’Reina Haynes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate mother has become a hot topic since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians couple announced their decision to have their third child, but her identity remained unknown throughout her pregnancy.

Because of this, the worldwide web ran wild with speculations about her, including some crazy theories that Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian brood, might actually be the woman who bore the newest member of the clan, Chicago West.

Now, it looks like the mystery is about to be solved as Radar Online claims to have knowledge of the real identity of Kim’s surrogate mother.

According to the outlet, KUWTK’s Kim and Kanye—or “Kimye” for short—hired a surrogate from Family Creations, a surrogate agency in Los Angeles, California. After much deliberation and a strong recommendation from the company’s CEO Julia Alkire, the couple finally chose a woman to carry their little one: La’Reina Haynes, a home-based mother with a University of Phoenix degree in criminal justice.

Based on the outlet’s insider information, Haynes was approached by a mystery celebrity couple in secret to offer her the job. Even after learning who they were, Haynes reportedly did not ask for more money on top of what she was offered.

“At the time she did not know who it was, but not once did she ask for more money knowing they could afford it,” an unnamed source said.

For those who haven’t been up to speed about Kardashian news, Kimye paid a hefty $45,000 in 10 installments on top of the $68,850 deposit they gave to the agency, based in a June 2017 report from TMZ.

Radar’s source further revealed how La’Reina Haynes started surrogacy to “bless someone’s family with the gift of a child,” and that this wasn’t the 27-year-old’s first surrogacy as she had successfully undergone the procedure previously.

“This is not her first surrogate rodeo. La’Reina was a surrogate for a couple from Los Angeles. The first surrogate [procedure] was a success immediately.”

Since Kim Kardashian hasn’t released an official statement about the surrogate’s identity, this information remains unconfirmed. However, La’Reina Haynes’ and Family Creations’ Facebook accounts provide ample evidence about the connection between them.

Based on the Family Creations’ FAQ page, both the surrogate and the aspiring parents are protected by a confidentiality clause. With that said, the agency does not reveal the personal information of both parties to each other. Nevertheless, the Inquisitr has reached out to La’Reina Haynes for comment.

Even though she has yet to share the limelight with the celebrity couple, the mysterious surrogate mother has already received plenty of love and gratitude from Kim Kardashian who has proudly announced that she is now a mother-of-three.

Kim also expressed her gratitude towards the surrogate mother who made her dream of expanding her family with Kanye West come true via her official website.