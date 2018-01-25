Suri Cruise Is Not Desperate To See Tom Cruise [Debunked]

Rumors are circulating that Suri Cruise, the 11-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is desperate to receive some love and affection from her father, whom she has not seen for many years. Suri is said to be at an age where she is beginning to wonder where her father has gone to and why he has not spent time being with her or talking to her.

The erroneous rumors say the effects of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s divorce and the latter’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology seem to be becoming more apparent on the former couple’s daughter, Suri Cruise. In a recent report from OK! Magazine, a source claims that Suri wishes nothing but to see and be with the 55-year-old actor.

Suri is allegedly beginning to wonder why the Top Gun actor has not made any efforts to see her or talk to her after Tom’s divorce from Katie in 2012. The insider further claims that Suri has attempted to make a connection with Tom, but her efforts were futile.

The report states that the situation between Tom and Suri has become so “heartbreaking,” especially since Suri is already at an age where she needs to be with her father.

However, while Tom, Suri, and Katie’s situation is indeed complicated, Gossip Cop notes that there is no truth behind this report, as the facts mentioned in the said report were merely speculations from a source allegedly close to the family.

What remains a known fact, however, is that Suri and Tom have not spent much time together since the Edge of Tomorrow actor’s divorce from the 39-year-old actress because of some rules he has to follow as dictated by the Church of Scientology. There have been allegations that Tom’s connections to Scientology may have even played a role in the couple’s divorce.

Mirror notes in an earlier report that there were some weird rules that Katie had to follow when she was still married to Tom. For instance, Katie had to refrain from shouting or screaming when she was in labor.

After the couple’s divorce in 2012, Katie also had to abide by a rule that states that she cannot publicly date anyone within a five-year time frame. This reportedly explains why Katie recently went public with her relationship with Jamie Foxx even though dating rumors between the two have been going on for years.