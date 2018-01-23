Kenya Moore Explains ‘RHOA’ Meltdown, Blames Producers And Takes Shots At Porsha Williams

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kenya Moore lashed out at her fellow cast mates and the producers. The reality TV star stormed away from the RHOA cameras after being confronted about her behavior at the Habitat for Humanity volunteer project.

Moore was accused of being rude during the Houston project, especially to Shamea during a phone call.

The incident sheds some light on the rumors about Kenya’s feud with the producers and the relationship with her secretive husband Marc Daly. When Kenya stormed off the table she yelled “I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” according to People magazine

During her rant, she blamed her cast mates for Marc Daly’s reluctance to appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“That’s why Marc don’t wanna be part of this. Because every time you turn around and trash his fu**ing wife,” Moore yelled. “Sick of it! I don’t fu**ing gotta do sh*t no more. Take my motherfu**ing mic off.”

Kenya Moore received a lot of backlash from fans of the series and the 46-year-old has explained the incident where she seemingly blames editing and accuses the producers of trying to rehabilitate Porsha Williams “poor image.”

In an Instagram post — which you can read below – Kenya defends Cynthia against the charge that she is blindly loyal. She accuses the producers of trying to stir up TV drama and stated that the cast mates all attended Porsha’s event, which she puts in quotations.

The 46-year-old states that she apologized to Shamea Morton and claims to have reacted to something that was edited out of the episode. Without mentioning any names, Kenya says that she was reacting to “people forcing a reaction and a scene for camera time”

The trailer for the midseason of RHOA teases Marc Daly and Eva Marcile’s appearance. The cast travel to Spain and more drama brews with Cynthia and her new boyfriend’s relationship. Nene Leakes also reacts to Kim Zolciak’s daughter’s video showing cockroaches in her bathroom.

With Kenya’s reported ongoing feud with producers, it is unclear whether she will appear in the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya is planning a second wedding to Marc Daly after about a year of marriage. The news was announced on her Bravo vlog; therefore, the RHOA cameras will be present this time.