WWE News: Did The Undertaker Just Retire On The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Monday Night Raw’?

There was a lot planned for tonight’s 25th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, but the return of The Undertaker might have been the most anticipated of them all. No-one knew exactly what he was going to do or say, but they were just ready to see him back on WWE television. Near the end of the first hour, “The Deadman” walked out to the ring and gave a very cryptic promo that sounded an awful lot like a retirement speech.

Early in the day on Monday, there were rumors floating around that a major WrestleMania 34 match would be set in motion this evening on Raw 25. The rumors have been going around for months and even stretch back to last year, but would they come true? Would The Undertaker really return to the ring and take on John Cena at the biggest pay-per-view of the year?

As recapped by the official website of WWE, The Undertaker slowly made his way to the ring in the Manhattan Center to a huge ovation. The fans were chanting loudly as the former world champion made a very calm and casual walk down to the ring and stood in front of the deafening crowd.

A huge “holy sh*t” chant breaks out from the crowd and The Undertaker says that all of the carnage began on this ground 25 years ago. He said that he’s been digging holes for 25 years, for anyone who has come close to the dark side.

Undertaker says he took legends off of their pedestals and threw them down into the earth for 25 years. He then name-drops Kane, Triple H, Mick Foley, and others as some of those he has buried over two-and-a-half decades.

At that point, The Undertaker says that on this “sacred ground” of Monday Night Raw, it is truly time for those who have fallen to “rest…in…peace.”

“I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time… you REST IN PEACE!!!” – The #Undertaker #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/tXQgpffh9a — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

It was a very odd and short promo which left Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross a bit confused as to what he may have actually meant by his frightening words.

Did The Undertaker just enter the #RoyalRumble or retire? #Raw25 — Life is Debateable! (@EricplusMoser) January 23, 2018

The Sun believes the cryptic words of The Undertaker hinted at a comeback in the Royal Rumble, but a lot of people on social media believe he may have retired. It’s hard to believe that the retirement speech of The Undertaker would be lackluster enough to be in the opening hour of Monday Night Raw. Still, WWE has done some strange things, but at least “The Deadman” is keeping everyone wondering.