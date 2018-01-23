NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers Called Clippers About A Possible Trade For DeAndre Jordan

Add the Portland Trail Blazers to the number of teams interested in acquiring the services of All-NBA big man DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers reportedly called the Clippers to engage the struggling franchise to do a possible trade involving Jordan.

Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news involving Jordan and the Blazers via Twitter. The Clippers, however, hasn’t shown much interest in letting DeAndre go to the Blazers, according to CBS Sports. Stein also tweeted that the Clippers has yet to receive a trade proposal tempting enough for the franchise to let go of their long-time center.

The 29-year-old Jordan, who is currently averaging 11.9 points, 14.9 rebounds per game, and a block per game, is seen as the perfect complement to guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Jordan can anchor the middle for the Blazers with his above-average rebounding and defense while Lillard and McCollum will handle most of the offensive chores.

If the Blazers do make a trade proposal for Jordan, the package will likely include center Jusuk Nurkic. CBS Sports also suggested that the trade may involve salary fillers such as forward Maurice Harkless and center Meyers Leonard.

Another suggested trade package involves breaking up one of the best backcourt tandems in the NBA. If the Blazers are serious in getting Jordan, they may be forced to trade McCollum and Nurkic for DeAndre and guard Lou Williams.

Interestingly, Jordan quoted a Bob Marley song on Twitter a few hours after Stein tweeted about Portland’s interest in his services.

“don't worry about a thing, 'cause every little thing gonna be all right…”

– bob marley — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) January 22, 2018

Jordan is on the radar of a number of NBA teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks. According to rumors, the Cavaliers are looking to change their fortunes by upgrading their line-up. Two of their reported targets are Clippers teammates Jordan and Williams, according to Bleacher Report. The only problem with a potential trade between the Clippers and the Cavaliers is the latter’s hesitance to part with the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is a team in dire need of a legitimate center and Jordan fits the bill. The Bucks is reportedly willing to trade Malcolm Brogdon, John Henson, and Khris Middleton to the Clippers for Jordan, according to Bleacher Report.

DeAndre may not be too happy to go to the Bucks considering the recent firing of head coach Jason Kidd. Additionally, Jordan has supposedly said he prefers to go to the Houston Rockets if he was ever traded.