WWE News: Legends Posting Pics From ‘Raw 25’ – Retro Stage Setup Shown At Manhattan Center [Photos]

With just a couple of hours to go until tonight’s 25th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, legends and superstars are beginning to post pictures for the fans. Tonight’s show will take place from the Barclays Center as well as from the Manhattan Center, which is the original home of Raw. For longtime fans of WWE, social media has really helped things as legends from the past and the retro set are showing up in pictures online.

It is no secret that there will be big-time names from the past on tonight’s episode, but WWE is looking to give it as much of an old-school feeling as possible. The official website of WWE issued its preview for this week and specifically name-drops “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Undertaker as just a couple of those making their return.

WWE has also released its official list of legends who are set to appear tonight, but don’t be surprised to see a number of surprises as well. As the minutes tick by toward the start of Raw 25, the legends are enjoying the time to catch up with old friends and share these get-togethers with the world.

Meanwhile, Scott Hall is at the Manhattan Center letting the world know what the Raw 25 stage looks like and that the “bad guy” is ready for tonight.

Coming soon RAW 25 pic.twitter.com/BXYYzJwVQi — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) January 22, 2018

The “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase is bringing his iconic laugh back to WWE, and he’s already having a great time backstage with the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Million Dollar Man & the Nature Boy back together again! @RicFlairNatrBoy, it’s really great to see you. Keep up the good work. God bless you & your family @MsCharlotteWWE. The 25th Anniversary of @WWE RAW is a star-studded event for sure. TONIGHT 8pm ET on @USA_Network. #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/F6LlaCr1Ta — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 22, 2018

Bruce Prichard is heading to tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but he looks very different than how he used to appear in WWE. He seems to be missing the bright white suit and the overly red face of his character “Brother Love.”

On my way to Raw 25 th anniversary #RAW25pic.twitter.com/1O0wJ8GQjn — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 22, 2018

However, he certainly changed once he hit the arena, and you can see another villain, Eric Bischoff, sitting behind him.

It wouldn’t be an episode from Team Red if the announce team of good old JR – Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler weren’t back together and sitting ringside. The old-school steel barricades are also a very nice touch from WWE.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be one that may not end up advancing a lot of storylines, but it will be awesome for nostalgic purposes. Longtime wrestling fans are thrilled to know that WWE is giving as much attention to detail as humanly possible, and the old-school set at the Manhattan Center is proof of that. Now, it’s only a matter of time until the retro feelings come flooding back.