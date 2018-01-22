Fredrik Eklund Opens Up About Parenthood: Is He Slowly Down With Real Estate In New York?

Fredrik Eklund announced back in November that his twins had been born. Fredrik and his husband, Derek Kaplan, had tried to have a child for years, but after suffering four miscarriages, he was ready to give up. However, in April of last year, Derek told Fredrik that they were expecting twins, and they would be born in November around Thanksgiving. As it turns out, Fredrik was there for the birth but returned to his work in New York shortly after. Many fans encouraged him to take some time off and enjoy parenthood while the babies were newborns.

Perhaps Eklund listened, as he’s now spending time at home with the babies. Ever since New Year’s Eve, he and Derek have been spending time together in their New York apartment and in their Connecticut home in the country. It sounds like he’s listening to his fans, as he’s taking some time off and enjoying the twins. In a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund opened up about parenthood, and he’s enjoying his paternity leave from the real estate world. As it turns out, he’s slowing down and being a hands-on father. In several photos posted on Instagram, he’s putting the twins down for naps and is often giving them a bottle of milk.

Milky New York sunsets… ????????????‍????‍????‍???? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

“Daddy’s little girl. It’s like nothing in the entire world… when we cuddle. Her perfect little hands, her sweet smells, her cheeky little smiles… as if she already knows everything. Just when you think it’s impossible you fall even deeper in love. #twinning,” Fredrik revealed in an Instagram post, where he shared a photo of himself and Milla.

Perhaps Fredrik Eklund is planning on taking a larger leave from real estate. It’s interesting because the guys from New York are currently filming Million Dollar Listing: New York. Since Eklund has been open about his struggles to get pregnant via a surrogate, it sounds like he will let the cameras come to his home. While Fredrik has been living in his new apartment, he hasn’t let the cameras come in. However, it is also possible that Fredrik will step back from Million Dollar Listing New York while he enjoys his time with his babies. He has previously begged for Luis D. Ortiz to come back to New York and real estate. Perhaps Bravo has planned to get Steve Gold, Ryan Serhant, and Luis D. Ortiz to film the show while Fredrik is on leave. No word on how long his leave will be, but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to leave the real estate world behind at all.

Million Dollar Listing New York returns this spring on Bravo.