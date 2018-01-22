Dogs Are Helping Pest Control Services In Hunting Down Bed Bugs

Bed bugs can come from anywhere: anyone moving in or out or buying things from a rummage sale or second-hand store all have the potential of bringing in bed bugs, which can affect the whole floor and building.

What Are Bed Bugs?

Per Bed Bug Biology and Behavior, a pamphlet put together by Dini M. Miller, Ph.D. and Andrea Polanco of the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech, bed bugs are descendants of bugs that fed upon the blood of bats. When humans took to the caves to live, they became a new food source for the ancient cave bugs. When humans left the shelter of the caves. They forged a life on the open land, and the bugs left the caves using humans as a way of travel.

The bed bug, Cimex lectularius, is a real-life vampire. Their source of food is blood — fresh blood. They will feed off humans and animals while they are sleeping. The young are translucent and hard to see if they have fed. The adults have six legs, are brownish-black, flat, and oval. When they gorge themselves on blood, their dark, flat surface expands and becomes reddish-brown. Their size can range from three-sixteenths of an inch to one-fourth of an inch long, about the size of a watermelon seed.

Bed bugs have five growth cycles. For a bed bug to reach the next growth cycle, they need to feed. When they grow, they shed their exoskeleton. When they enter the fifth cycle, they are adults and can reproduce. Reproducing needs the female to feed every 14 days, and they can lay between one to three eggs a day.

What Can Bed Bugs Do?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, bed bugs are pests. However, they are not known to spread any diseases or cause any harm. You may not realize you are fest upon while you sleep. If you see a bite, it may be a bed bug, or it could be from mosquitoes or chiggers. Few people show symptoms of bites from bed bugs, ranging from itching to a small rash.

Bed bugs love to hide. They hide around beds, couches, chairs, and cushions. They hide in the seams of mattresses and box springs. They hide in piping, bed frames, and headboards. They hide in the joints of drawers, in electrical sockets, and between the wall and baseboards.

Bed bugs are nocturnal, but they do scurry around in the daytime. They leave behind their excrement on sheets and mattresses. When bed bugs hatch, they leave behind their eggshells. When they go through their growth spurts, their exoskeletons are left behind.

How To Get Rid Of Bed Bugs

Finding the bed bugs is simple. Using their messiness is one way of locating them. Check out their hiding places is another. You can call an expert in and have them look for you, or you can try a specialized team of bed bug hunters.

During the meeting I attended, I learned about a way of finding bed bugs by using dogs. Not any dog, but dogs specialized in hunting for bed bugs. Like drug-sniffing dogs, these are bed bug-sniffing dogs. Entomology Scent Detection Canines have been around for a while. Canine Detection and Inspection Services, there is a 90 percent accuracy in detecting bed bugs.

Is this method perfect? Nothing is perfect. Bed Bug Central explains that you need to do your research on the pest companies offering the canine detection. Each company is different, and each team is different. Some canines are cross-trained and get confused. According to Cara Buckley of the New York Times, inaccurate findings can happen due to inadequate training. An overpowering smell of another insects or scents in the air can cause false readings. Scents can come through the pipes from a neighboring apartment, which can cause confusion for the dog.

What To Do Before The Dogs Come

A week before the dogs arrive, clean your living quarters. Do not use harsh cleaning chemicals, not even bleach. Use hot water and dish soap or baking soda and vinegar. The point is for your home to have a natural smell. It will help the dogs’ sensitive noses to find the bed bugs.

The day before the team is due to inspect, unplug all your air fresheners and oil diffusers. Do not light any candles, incense, or anything that gives off a scent. Once again, the dogs’ noses are sensitive, and scents from the candles and fresheners can throw the dogs off their game.

The day of the inspection, turn your thermostat to 64 degrees. Do not have any windows open or fans going, and this includes heaters and air conditioners. Turn everything off; anything that moves the air around, no matter how small, needs to be off.

Dogs get excited when they know another animal is around. If you have pets, find a place for them, either in the bathroom or place them outside. Include food, water, bedding, and toys. Dogs love to eat off of plates, so make sure you have no food around for the dogs to get distracted. The point is to have a distraction-free zone for the dogs to do their job.

If Bed Bugs Are Found

To wage war on bed bugs means utilizing an integrated pest management system using the growth spurts of the bed bugs. Plus, their interaction with their food source and environment allows us to kill them.

There are non-chemical methods of killing bed bugs. Bed bugs die when their little bodies heat up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure have a high heat dryer that can reach those temperatures and leave the items in the dryer for 30 minutes.

Use encasements on your pillows, mattresses, and box springs to trap the bed bugs. The encasements will keep the bed bugs hiding there trapped, stopping them from feeding.

Use a vacuum cleaner with a bag attachment. Vacuum everywhere. Once done, seal the bag and throw it outside.

If you are looking for a bed bug pesticide product to help you eliminate them, the EPA has a bed bug search tool to help find the correct products to use.

The smart bet is to stick to what your pest control service provider tells you. Working together will help kill the bed bugs, and following their advice can help stop any reoccurring infestations.