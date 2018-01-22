WWE Rumors: Enzo Amore Suspended By WWE Over Rape Allegations From Arizona Woman [Updated]

UPDATE [1/22/2018, 5:29 p.m.]: According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the WWE is indefinitely suspending Enzo Amore over the rape allegations detailed below. The report also notes that Amore, per his Instagram, was in Phoenix on October 18, shortly before the alleged incident happened on the morning of October 19. Phoenix Police Department authorities are close to wrapping up an investigation on the matter, and are waiting for the results of lab tests to come in, the report added.

Reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been accused by a woman who claims he raped her late last year, with the help of two accomplices reportedly connected to him via social media.

According to a report from Fightful, Snapchat model and Twitter user MissGucciWitch, who simply goes by the first name Philomena on the social media platform, posted several tweets on Monday, suggesting that the purported incident took place in mid-October 2017, when a man named Tyler Grosso and a woman identified by her Twitter handle TooPoor_ invited her to a hotel to hang out with a friend of theirs. In a screenshot of a message she sent to one of her friends, MissGucciWitch detailed how the two alleged accomplices plied her with cocaine, methamphetamines, and marijuana before introducing her to Enzo Amore, who immediately said he was “[going to] rape [her].”

The screenshot also suggested that Amore’s friends were initially shocked by his alleged demands, before they “gave up and [said] ‘okay, have fun.'” MissGucciWitch claims that Amore (real name Eric Arndt; misidentified on the accuser’s posts as “Arden”) then raped her so brutally that she spent 45 days in a mental institution and still suffers from “major” post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the alleged assault. She also mentioned that she is currently in the process of formally pressing charges.

“When Enzo the WWE guy stared [sic] coming on to me, I was passed out on the couch,” wrote Amore’s accuser in a screenshot of a note she wrote about the supposed incident.

“I said, ‘I want to get to know you first before doing anything.’ He replied, “B**ch, I have one million followers on Instagram…you should be begging for this d**k,” and then he restrained me and it happened.”

MissGucciWitch’s allegations of rape against Enzo Amore can be viewed in full in this Twitter post, which contains multiple screenshots detailing the supposed incident. Be warned, as the post contains several instances of strong language and graphic depictions of alleged sexual misconduct.

Another Twitter post from MissGucciWitch showed a screenshot of a conversation she had with TooPoor_ on October 19, where she gave her location as being on the border of Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona. The screenshot also suggests that the incident might have been recently reported to authorities, as TooPoor_ appears to have said on Monday morning that she will be in touch with a detective to give “[her] side of the story” and provide copies of direct messages pertaining to the alleged rape and the events that led up to it.

Enzo Amore Accused Of Rape https://t.co/YnbKTjiH0C pic.twitter.com/Wp88ltTDIl — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 22, 2018

In a series of tweets posted earlier on Monday, Enzo Amore’s alleged accomplice TooPoor_, who was identified by Fightful as style blogger Layla Shapiro, denied both the rape allegations and the insinuation that she and Tyler Grosso supplied MissGucciWitch with methamphetamines and other drugs.

“People are quick to believe everything they read on the f**king internet. I’ve been framed and accused and I refuse to expose people with my platform. I don’t believe in that. I am innocent and I’m sick of being seen as the bad guy. Lying, manipulating, and deceiving people is sick. If I have to, I will speak the f**k up when appropriate. I’ve never done meth in my entire life. I don’t even know what it looks like and I wouldn’t associate with anyone who does that either.”

Fightful also noted that Amore is connected to both Grosso and Shapiro on social media, as he follows them both on Twitter, and had been photographed with Grosso at a La Mesa, California restaurant, as shown on a July 2017 Twitter post from user camuscrush.

The rape accusations against Amore are the latest in a string of controversies the 31-year-old WWE wrestler has faced in recent months. As noted by Cageside Seats, these included an incident where he was allegedly kicked off WWE’s tour bus by Roman Reigns for loudly bragging on his cell phone about the money he earns as a WWE Superstar, while also making “disrespectful” comments about the wrestling business. And in another social media-related allegation, Amore was accused in July of openly smoking marijuana and acting “full of himself” while in the company of a stripper, according to Still Real to Us.

Neither the WWE nor Enzo Amore has commented on the rape allegations as of this writing. Tyler Grosso, the man accused of aiding Amore during the purported incident, has also remained silent regarding the accusations, as his last Twitter posts contain tributes to his friend, rapper Fredo Santana, who died on Friday at the age of 27.