New ‘Overwatch’ Cosmetic Items Include Black Cat D.Va And Asp Pharah Skins

With tomorrow’s maintenance, a new map and several new items are coming to Overwatch. The Blizzard World map and new cosmetic collectibles are scheduled to release. New legendary skins, epic skins, sprays, emotes, and highlight introductions will be included in standard loot boxes after the update.

Blizzard Entertainment is revealing each new item before the patch goes live. Players can check out most of the new items on the game’s official site including new legendary skins. New legendary skins for D.Va, Doomfist, Hanzo, Lúcio, Mei, Nova, Orisa, Pharah, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Torbjörn, and Zarya are previewed. Five new epic skins are also included in the update for Junkrat, McCree, Reaper, Symmetra, and Zenyatta.

The upcoming Black Cat D.Va skin is likely to please the crowd. The legendary skin transforms her mech into an adorable cat complete with ears and a tail. Other new additions include the Egyptian-inspired Asp Pharah skin and the Kabuki Hanzo skin. Ana, Bastion, Soldier: 76, and Winston have new highlight introductions. The update also adds new emotes for Genji, Mercy, Moira, Sombra, and Tracer. Each of the 26 Overwatch heroes will also get a new player icon and a spray with the update to standard loot boxes.

Blizzard Entertainment

Of course, the new cosmetic items are just one part of the Overwatch update. The Blizzard World map will make its debut adding another assault/escort map to the first-person shooter. As the Inquisitr reported, the new map is a fictional theme park that features other Blizzard Entertainment franchises.

Blizzard World and every single one of the new items are permanent additions to Overwatch. This content will be available at all times and is not limited due to an event. In fact, the new cosmetics should reflect that availability in price as well. Legendary skins should only cost 1,000 credits instead of 3,000 like limited-time legendary items. Over 100 new items will be available in the normal loot boxes tomorrow, but players cannot save boxes until after the patch to unlock them. The loot inside an Overwatch box is generated when it is earned, not opened, so boxes earned before the patch will not include the new content.

After the major cosmetic update, players can expect the return of the Lunar New Year event. Although there is no firm release date yet, players will celebrate the Year of the Dog in Overwatch soon.