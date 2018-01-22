Melania Usually Gets Diamonds: Donald And Melania Trump Skip 13-Year Wedding Anniversary Twitter Wishes

On Saturday, January 22, 2005, Melania Knauss became Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump. As seen in the above photo from the day before, Melania left the Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the Sea in the wake of her wedding rehearsal that Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Now, 13 years later, the real estate mogul has become President Donald Trump, and Knauss has become First Lady Melania Trump. However, the duo is experiencing their 13th years of marriage amid controversy.

As seen on Palm Beach Daily News, Melania could be seen waving and smiling after her wedding ceremony to Trump in 2005. The publication also notes what great anniversary gifts that Melania has usually received from her husband, such as the 25-carat diamond ring she received for their 10th year of marriage.

Melania made news for wearing a $230,000 John Galliano wedding dress, a whopper of a dress that weighed 60 pounds and came with a 13-foot-long train. Melania also held onto her antique rosary walking down the aisle to “Ave Maria.” Even Bill and Hillary Clinton were in attendance. A huge cake was washed down with pricey bottles of Cristal Champagne, which “flowed like water.”

Today, Jan. 22, is Donald and Melania Trump's wedding anniversary. See exclusive photos from their 2005 wedding in Palm Beach: https://t.co/iK2Qdf8VRd pic.twitter.com/r3kLoVqCpO — Shiny Sheet (@ShinySheet) January 22, 2018

With controversy over adult film star Stormy Daniels’ In Touch Weekly transcript from a 2011 interview, which claimed an adulterous affair between Trump and Daniels during the time Donald was married to Melania, it’s unclear if the Trumps will wish one another wedding anniversary blessings on Twitter. By 2:32 p.m. on Monday, January 22, no readily findable social media wedding anniversary wishes could be found on the Trumps’ multiple social media accounts across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Twenty-three years and still going strong. Here's to many more. #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/EdEvqUF0s7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2015

Former President Barack Obama previously turned to Twitter to send former First Lady Michelle Obama wedding anniversary wishes.

Twenty years ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend. Happy anniversary, Michelle. -bo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2012

In the past, Trump has used his Twitter account to wish Melania a happy wedding anniversary, like he did in the below tweet from January 22, 2014, when Trump called his wedding to Melania a “truly great decision by me!”

Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife @MELANIATRUMP — a truly great decision by me! pic.twitter.com/eO9ei1njWv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2014

Trump also sent wedding anniversary wishes to Melania in 2013 during the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

However, other anniversary wishes were ones that Trump gave in a congratulatory manner once again to himself for his TV show.