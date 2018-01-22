‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Blocked From Adoption After Infertility Diagnosis – Jordan To Blame

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise several shockers for February sweeps and one of them is a stunning infertility diagnosis for Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). This will be a staggering blow for the host of The Hilary Hour since she’s turned baby crazy ever since she met little Sam Ashby. Some tabloid sites suggest that Hilary and Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will wind up coupling because of her affection for his kid, but that won’t happen. Y&R just reunited Cane and Lily and won’t break them up again so quickly. Instead, the story will twist into one of Hilary’s baby obsession and what she does next.

Hilary Meets A New Man But Wants A Baby Now

This week, Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) sets up Hilary and Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha). The blind date will go well, despite Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) attempt to sabotage it to win a bet with Phyllis. Y&R spoilers predict that Hilary wants a new love in her life, but she also wants a baby, so she might not have time to go the traditional route and wait for romance and marriage.

Ravi is a great guy, but YR spoilers say Hilary can’t play things out to see if he might fall in love with her. Although Phyllis told her pal that the handsome engineer is looking for something serious, Hilary’s biological clock is ticking like Big Ben, and she needs a faster solution. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary decides to take a shortcut on her route to motherhood and it involves her ex-husband in a scheme he won’t see coming.

????????‍♂️ A post shared by Abhi Sinha (@abhidabi) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:15am PST

Hilary Makes A Shocking Proposition

The latest Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps predict that Hilary surprises Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) with a proposal out of the blue. Hilary knows that Devon doesn’t want to get back with her, but she’s not looking for romance. Hilary needs a sperm donor, and Devon is a great guy. YR predictions say that Hilary tells him she wants a baby and just needs him to donate biological matter. Hilary pledges he won’t have any responsibilities for the child, financial or otherwise.

Devon recently split with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), so there’s no girlfriend to complicate the matter, but he’ll still say no. Y&R viewers have seen Devon glancing at Hilary and thinking about their shared past, but he’s not ready to wade into those waters again. Devon knows a child with Hilary would tether them forever, and although she’s been behaving better lately, she could turn on a dime and go back to being awful scheming Hilary.

Looks like these two have a deal. #YR pic.twitter.com/nbDEUbvPLU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2018

Infertility Then Adoption Dreams Crushed

Even after the refusal from Devon, Young and the Restless spoilers say Hilary isn’t deterred. She wants a baby no matter what, so she decides to start the process alone. That means she needs a full medical workup to find out her options. Unfortunately, the examination will conclude that Hilary is infertile and she’s stunned by this diagnosis. It’s a whirlwind of emotions for Hilary who fell in love with little Sam, caught baby fever, and then finds out she can’t have a child of her own.

February sweeps spoilers promise Hilary immediately begins pursuing other options including adoption, but that dream is crushed because of Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) and her actions. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central say that Hilary’s past won’t stay hidden. Jordan releasing nude photos of Hilary online wrecks her adoption dreams. Those pics plus her shady antics on The Hilary Hour and being married to a father and son have the adoption counselor pronouncing that Hilary is unfit as a mother.

With her dreams of birthing a child dashed along with the hope of adoption squashed, what will Hilary do next? Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop for the next two weeks, plus JT’s secret drug addiction, Noah’s shock at Mariah’s love for Tessa, and Adam’s rumored return for sweeps. Watch CBS daytime every day for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.