‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Miscarriage Faked – Bell Rewrites History – Wyatt And Liam Stunned

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that showrunner Bradley Bell might be shaking up the history of the soap when he writes a new ending to a tragic story from three years ago. Just as Bell resurrected Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from the dead, he might do the same again. B&B spoilers tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is hiding a big secret from her family in LA, but it will soon be dragged out into the light by Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and will shock everyone.

Hope Ran From LA After Losing Baby

If you look back at Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and recaps from 2014 provided by Soap Central, you will recall that Hope miscarried her baby with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and then just a couple of days later, ran off to Milan, Italy, to spend time with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Hope has only been back a few times since then, back when Kim Matula was in the role. She came back twice in 2015 and once in 2016. Now, B&B spoilers tease Hope stayed away for a very good reason.

It was Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) that caused Hope’s miscarriage by stalking her daughter-in-law. Quinn has always been terrifying, but her causing Hope to fall while pregnant was too much. New Bold spoilers and rumors now tease that Hope ran from LA just a few days after her incident because she decided that breaking Wyatt’s heart was a price worth paying if it meant that she could keep her child safe. Is Brad Bell rewriting history to make it so that Hope never lost her baby?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope reconnects with Liam and Steffy prepares to tell Ridge the truth about her affair with Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DLqo196KZd pic.twitter.com/TzNhWgTP0Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 20, 2018

Risky Rewrite Could Spell Trouble

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that lately, Bell has been rewriting lots of history. First, he resurrected Sheila Carter from the dead, and then he drastically revised the character of Thorne Forrester when he cast Ingo Rademacher to replace Winsor Harmon. Bell is tinkering with character history in significant ways, and that aligns with the latest spoiler that Hope might be hiding a secret child back in Italy. The question is whether the child is Wyatt’s.

This week, Hope meets up with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to tell him about her life in Italy and how much she’s changed since leaving California, but spoilers also say that Hope is holding back on a major secret. If the secret is that she has a child, she would not easily admit it was Wyatt’s kid and that the miscarriage was either faked or a misdiagnosis because she wouldn’t want Quinn in her child’s life for the same reasons she left LA back in 2014. Either way, Hope is keeping secrets.

Steffy And Sally Worry About Hope Return

Also, this week, after Hope discovers that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) broke Liam’s heart, she goes to see her former rival. Hope tells Steffy that she’s back in LA to stay and Steffy tells her she’s pregnant with Liam’s child. Steffy doesn’t want good-as-gold Hope to make a move on Liam and hopes that telling her about the pregnancy might get Hope to back off and give her and Liam a chance to reconcile, but that seems like a long shot.

Sally also sees Hope as a threat because with Steffy out of the way, she might win Liam’s heart. With Hope in the mix, that’s another unwelcome rival. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Sally spends time with Darlita (Danube Hermosillo). Her assistant encourages her to do some cyber-stalking to find out more about Hope so she can know her enemy and be prepared to do battle with Hope to win Liam. New B&B spoilers reveal that Sally digs up shocking info.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At This Week, Jan. 15-19. Sally and Hope discuss Liam. https://t.co/LKdlXtnMtM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5J1x7Rp4KI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2018

Hope’s A Mom, Who’s the Daddy?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Hope’s return will complicate many lives in LA starting with Liam, Sally, and Steffy. Hope may see this as her chance to finally win Liam away from Steffy. Since Steffy betrayed Liam by cheating with his dad Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), that seems unforgivable. But even with Steffy out of the way, there’s still Sally, and if Sally uncovers the secret Hope is hiding, it could cost Hope her shot with Liam.

But don’t forget that if Brad Bell is rewriting history, as Bold spoilers hint, it would be Wyatt’s child she’s hiding. B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps predict that Hope’s return might complicate Wyatt and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) romance. TV Overmind spoilers hint that Hope might pursue Wyatt instead of Liam since she thinks he’s also single. And if Hope did carry and deliver Wyatt’s child, reuniting with her ex-husband makes sense to give their kid the blessing of two parents.

Then again, maybe Hope met a man and had a baby with someone else, but all signs point to it being Wyatt’s kid. We’ll find out soon enough what’s in store for this crazy mix of couples on the CBS soap with the reveal of Hope’s big secret during February sweeps. Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop for the week of January 22-26, what happens when Bill begs Steffy to choose him, and the new revenge plan cooked up by Liam and Ridge to make Bill pay. Watch CBS every day for new episodes and check back often for the latest Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.