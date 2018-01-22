Kim Zolciak Is Ready For ‘RHOA’ Reunion And She’s Ready To Prove Kenya Moore’s Marriage Is Fake

Kim Zolciak is back on this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after spending a few years filming her own spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy. Kim and her family have received plenty of success with their reality show and Zolciak saw no reason to return to the successful show. However, it sounds like she’s back because fans have been begging Bravo to bring her back to the show. And despite only being a friend of the wives this season, Kim is back with a bang. During one of the first scenes she filmed, she accused Kenya Moore of faking her marriage to husband, Marc Daly.

Throughout the season, Zolciak has constantly tried to hurt Kenya by addressing her marriage. On the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Zolciak reveals that she’s convinced Kenya has faked her marriage and her wedding. For years, people have thought that Moore faked her relationship with Walter Jackson to get a spot on the show. According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak is now revealing she’s ready to address anything at the reunion and she explains that she’s not hiding anything — unlike some of her co-stars. Since she’s been criticizing Kenya so much this season, it’s possible that Kim wants to prove to the world that Moore’s marriage is fake.

I see Karma on the horizon A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:05pm PST

“I live in truth so I don’t have to try and hide a bunch of s**t like some of them!” Kim Zolciak revealed on Twitter about her co-stars.

It’s uncertain why Kim is so set on proving that Kenya Moore has faked her marriage to Marc Daly. She got married to Marc when the show wasn’t filming and there didn’t seem to be any drama between Kim and Kenya before she came back on the show. Moore has asked Kim to stay out of her business, but Kim appears to be stonecold when it comes to her co-star. While some people love that Zolciak is so cold, others find that she’s desperate for fame and desperate to get a full-time spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim Zolciak just hinted that she would call people out, but she provided no proof that she knows without a doubt that Kenya has faked her marriage to Marc for fame. Many would argue that Kim is jealous of Kenya since she can’t stop talking about it.