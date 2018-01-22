‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Relapse Rumors Surface After Suspicious Photo

Teen Mom OG fans are worried that Ryan Edwards may be using drugs again. After a recent photo of Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was published on social media some fans believe that Ryan’s eyes seem to suggest he might have relapsed.

According to a Jan. 22 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Mackenzie Standifer recently posted a photo of herself with Ryan Edwards on Instagram, and Teen Mom OG fans started to immediately comment their thoughts on Ryan’s appearance. Some fans believe that his wide-eyed gaze suggests he’s been using drugs again. As many fans will remember, Ryan was often called out by fans who believed that was using drugs due to his extremely dilated pupils, as well as his falling asleep at strange moments, and it turns out they were right. Ryan admitted to using heroin after going to rehab.

Meanwhile, other Teen Mom OG viewers thought that Ryan Edwards’ weight may suggest that he’s been drinking too much alcohol. Although Ryan was supposed to be clean and sober following his rehab stay, he has been seen drinking since leaving treatment. Edwards’ addiction issues have become one of the biggest storylines on the MTV reality series. He, as well as Mackenzie Standifer, have been speaking about his addiction throughout the current season after he was seen driving under the influence of drugs in the past season. During the scene, Ryan is seen falling asleep behind the wheel, slurring his words, and swerving. He also had to be physically startled awake by Mackenzie in the passenger’s seat multiple times while driving.

Date night with my lover lover???? A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:29pm PST

Soon after MTV aired the footage of Ryan Edwards’ scary driving moment it was revealed that the Teen Mom OG dad had gone to rehab. However, later Ryan confessed that he didn’t even complete a full 30 days in treatment before returning home to Tennessee. Since coming back from rehab, Ryan and his baby mama, Maci Bookout, have been battling over custody of their son, Bentley. Maci has made it clear that Ryan must take drug tests to prove that he’s not still using, or that he hasn’t relapsed in order to see his son. Mackenzie Standifer has since deleted the suspicious Instagram post of herself and Ryan Edwards.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.