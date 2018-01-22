Nissan is the latest automotive brand linked with the constant progression of green energy. It comes as not too big of a surprise since it has started to become de rigueur in the automotive world. Companies such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and Daimler are among the groups that have already made headlines in this neck of the woods.

The Japanese dealer has unleashed an initial blueprint known as Nissan Energy Solar. According to what Chris Paukert of Roadshow reports, this is a full-throttle system that intertwines both solar panel and battery storage capabilities.

This is not necessarily Nissan’s first leap into the ongoing movement, though. Stephen Edelstein of the Drive recollects that initial strides were made in 2016. During that year, Nissan brought to light a stationary energy storage battery pack. Be that as it may, this is the first time in Nissan’s history that these same packs are now available for purchase.

It is crucial to note that sales of these products are not ubiquitous. As a matter of fact, they are only obtainable in the United Kingdom at the moment.

While New Atlas contributor Nick Lavars suggests that the Nissan Energy Solar packages utilize old Leaf batteries, Paukert’s piece exhibits that the inventor of the packs is unknown. Although this is true, the potential impact of the system is certainly not in question.

The breaking news was first released in the Canary Islands this past Thursday. Fittingly, it was executed during the Electric Ecosystem Experience symposium.

Motor Authority’s Viknesh Vijayenthiran recently imparted the benefits connected with the Nissan Energy Solar solution.

“Nissan Energy Solar… includes an energy management system that lets you control how and when you want to use your generated electricity in real time, as well as making the use of it more efficient. The management system does this by automating electricity flows, purposefully utilizing solar production peaks and storage capacities.”

Taking that into consideration, it is easy to decipher that the system is similar to Tesla’s. By affixing the battery storage powers to the rooftop solar panels, the excess energy can be used to power homes. What is just as encouraging is that Nissan Energy Solar grants U.K. homeowners with possibilities. Even though owners of solar panels can undoubtedly rely on those for sustainability purposes, installing the battery pack means that excess can be freely used at one’s own pace. Thus, one would have complete authority over how that energy is handled.

This is extremely great news for individuals who are already in possession of an electric vehicle such as Nissan’s Leaf. The generated profusion of energy can play a role in charging cars of this variety.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Lavars’ article conjectures that the fully integrated arrangements would save U.K. homeowners a fair amount of money. To be more precise, he postulates that installing the system could trim off up to 66 percent on their electric bills.

Of course, in addition to saving money, the bigger story here boils down to energy conservation. Homeowners who elect to buy the recently debuted system will be able to boast that they are producing energy at a more efficient rate than their fellow neighbors.

In Paukert’s composition, he included a snippet from Nissan Energy’s managing director, Francisco Carranza, that completely aligns with that sentiment.

“Over 880,000 UK homes already have solar panels installed… Nissan Energy Solar is just one step in supporting our commitment to investing in innovative energy solutions for a more sustainable future and intelligent way of living.”

Nissan’s latest technological advancement is rumored to be priced around $5,400. Notwithstanding the fact that the product cannot be found everywhere, one can surmise that success would lead to availability in more than a singular market.