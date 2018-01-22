Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Lands In Miami To Film ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion A Day After Tax Evasion Plea

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, of Jersey Shore fame, pleaded guilty to tax evasion this past Saturday, then traveled to Miami to meet his co-stars the day after. The Situation was greeted by friends and cast members DJ Pauly Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in true Jersey Shore fashion.

The famous friends notoriously named their threesome “MVP” in Season 2 of Jersey Shore when they visited Miami. MVP reunited at the Miami airport Saturday, as Pauly D and Vinny were seemingly the only cast members who came to pick up their friend.

The Situation shared photos of the reunion on his Instagram page. The series of photos displayed their epic reunion, including a solo photo of Mike arriving, the three friends walking together, Pauly D holding up a sign for The Situation, and all three guys performing their famous MVP handshake.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese were also spotted filming while shopping around Miami, as reported by Just Jared. According to the outlet, the ladies met up with Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro later for lunch.

Missing from Miami is Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. There was hope that Sammi would join her former co-stars in Miami but opted out after reportedly not wanting to interact with her ex. Rumors have also suggested that Sammi will be a houseguest on the first ever season of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.S., which premieres in February.

Mike seemed to be in good spirits in Miami, despite having to appear in court the day before. The reality star pleaded guilty to tax evasion, as was to be expected. TMZ reported Mike was granted permission by the presiding judge to travel to Miami to film with his castmates.

However, Mike can face up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines over failing to pay taxes between 2010 and 2012. According to his attorneys, Mike will pay restitution before receiving his sentence. There is no sentencing date yet but is expected to come shortly after the conclusion of the Jersey Shore reunion.

For now, there is no premiere date for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While they wait, fans can catch up on the entire Jersey Shore catalog on Hulu or the MTV app.