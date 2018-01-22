Johnny Depp Up For Worst Actor Award Alongside Tom Cruise At This Year’s Razzies

The hits keep on coming for Johnny Depp these days, it seems. The notable actor has fallen off the Forbes‘ highest paid actors list, experienced only moderate success at the box office with his past handful of films and now is even being called out for his acting abilities and nominated as one of Hollywood’s worst actors for this year’s Razzie Awards.

The Golder Rasberry Awards are an annual event meant to offset the seriousness and somewhat pretentiousness which often surrounds awards season, and the ceremony often takes place the day prior to the Oscars. This year there are a number of powerhouse talents that have made the list, so Depp needn’t feel too singled out by the nomination. Not only Depp, but Javier Bardem, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Watson are among some nominees this year, as The Telegraph relays.

“Transformers: The Last Knight leads the pack with nominations in eight categories, while Fifty Shades of Grey sequel Fifty Shades Darker has seven, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has three,” the publication notes.

The winners of the Razzies are to be announced on March 3, yet it is unlikely that any of the victors will show up to accept their award at the ceremony, seeing as it has been rare in the past that stars do attend. However, Sandra Bullock had a sense of humor in 2010 when the beauty appeared at the event to collect her award for All About Steve. Halle Berry also showed up to receive an award for her role in Catwoman, and the stunner even gave a speech.

As The Hollywood Reporter indicates, at least the film that was connected to Depp’s worst-actor nomination did not receive the most awards out of the bunch that made it to the top of the list.

“Topping this year’s list of nominees are Transformers: The Last Knight, the Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy and the ‘more-sleep-inducing-than-sexy’ Fifty Shades Darker,” the publication notes.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

However, it’s still likely not a welcome nomination for Johnny Depp as he attempts to rectify his financial woes in the courtroom and while the star is still constantly receiving backlash in his career due to the abuse allegations Depp’s ex, Amber Heard, brought against the actor when she filed for divorce.

In addition, Pirates Of the Caribbean was supposed to be Johnny’s ticket to climb back to favor in the world of film. Regardless as to the response, Depp keeps trudging forward making film after film and will likely find his way back to his former glory in due time.