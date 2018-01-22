Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: ‘Outlander’ Stars Likely To Have More Steamy Scenes, Pair Slays Online Poll

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are undeniably two of the most popular television stars today. As a matter of fact, their effective portrayal as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall in Outlander sparked rumors claiming that they are secretly dating. Now, new reports suggest that avid followers of the popular British-American television drama series could expect more steamy scenes featuring Sam and Caitriona in the future.

Cancellation rumors started making the rounds online after Caitriona Balfe confirmed that she is already engaged. The Outlander star previously told People that she is set to tie the knot with Tony McGill after two years of dating. The on-screen leading lady proudly showed off her engagement ring at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Although most fans have celebrated this good news, some viewers cannot help but speculate that Caitriona Balfe’s upcoming wedding might affect the show in general. There were even claims saying that this could possibly be a sign that Outlander is ending very soon. However, according to Deadline, STARZ President Chris Albrecht revealed that more installments are coming up in the future.

Speaking at TCA, Chris assured fans that Seasons 5 and 6 are happening. He added that fans need not worry since the STARZ series is “doing amazing” despite the ceaseless cancellation rumors. The network exec even praised Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for working very hard for the show.

“The two of them are fantastic and so deserving of the accolades that they’ve gotten.”

Because of this, devoted supporters of the series cannot help but guess that more steamy sex scenes are coming in the next installments. For starters, Outlander revolves around the love story of Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and World War II nurse Claire Randall, who were separated and reunited by time. The series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s historical time-travel book series.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe 'replaced' on show as Sam Heughan cosies up to new so-starhttps://t.co/Mec1qM9UPz — ScotlandNow (@ScotlandNow) January 9, 2018

Meanwhile, SpoilerTV shares that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are currently leading the online polls for 2017’s most outstanding actor and most outstanding actress. Both Outlander stars secured 35 percent of the total votes. Although the pair successfully won in their respective categories, Sam and Caitriona would have to bout for the 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year award.

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play Whisky drinking game https://t.co/o211bNrPvh — KMK226 (@knighki54) January 18, 2018

The winner will be announced soon. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!