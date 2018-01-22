‘Baby, I Think Steve’s Right Here’: Trump Blamed Ivanka For News Leaks, Says ‘Media Madness’ Book Excerpts

A new book titled Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press, and the War Over the Truth is being compared to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Excerpts from the tome by Howard Kurtz claim that President Donald Trump once believed the word of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon over his own flesh and blood. According to the book, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was accused of giving the media tidbits of happenings inside the White House after she became a staff member in the spring of 2017.

According to the New York Daily News, Trump believed Bannon and told Ivanka as much, allegedly calling his daughter “baby,” a term that’s been bandied about before.

“Baby, I think Steve’s right here.”

It is not clear why Trump would reportedly believe Bannon over his own daughter. In the wake of the Washington Post report about the book, the White House has issued a statement saying that Trump did not believe Steve over Ivanka. However, the author of Media Madness claims that Bannon — who himself was called a leaker in the wake of Steve’s quotes appearing in Wolff’s book — was the one blaming Ivanka for the media leaks. Bannon also claimed that Donald Trump Jr. had committed potentially “treasonous” acts before walking back his comments and praising Trump once more.

Press says Trump controlled by staff, but WP report on my book "Media Madness" shows how he often defies staff https://t.co/U4CJVZC6OU — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) January 22, 2018

Bannon created nicknames for Ivanka and Jared Kushner, a duo that Steve reportedly did not get along with.

According to the Amazon description of Kurtz’s book, Howard previously worked as a Washington Post columnist, but he currently hosts Fox News’ Media Buzz. Scheduled to be released on Monday, January 29, the book has currently climbed the charts to enjoy an “Amazon Best Sellers Rank” of No. 1,977 “Paid in Kindle Store” and No. 362 in the books category for the hardcover version.

Media Madness suggests that Trump was informed by Bannon that he could be impeached. It also reportedly explains why Ivanka and Jared were warned away from joining the White House by Trump. It will also spill what Steve reportedly told Ivanka in terms of the love she has for her dad, coupled with her ineptitude.

“My daughter loves me as a dad. You love your dad. I get that. But you’re just another staffer who doesn’t know what you’re doing.”