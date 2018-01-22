How Gisele Bundchen Celebrated Tom Brady & New England Patriots Heading To Super Bowl 2018

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is celebrating husband Tom Brady heading to yet another Super Bowl. The Victoria’s Secret model revealed how she celebrated the New England Patriots big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 21, sharing a sweet photo with the Quarterback on Instagram.

Gisele proved that she was celebrating the big and exciting football news on the social media site with a cute snap of herself planting a kiss on her husband of nine years’ cheek.

“What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates!” Bundchen captioned the snap of herself and the football player, adding the hashtag “#gopats” alongside a slew of emojis, including a balloon and a strong arm.

Gisele, who hails from Brazil, then shared the same message for her man in Portuguese, writing in her native language, “Que jogo! Parabéns meu amor! Muito feliz por vocês!”

Tom then posted a similar photo of himself spending some time with his wife after the game on January 22 after they seemingly reunited behind the scenes in the parking lot.

Brady shared a photo of Bundchen throwing up the number one with her index finger as she looked longingly at the athlete, who she married back in 2009, while proudly showing off her grey Team Brady beanie hat in support of her husband.

“AFC champs and celebrating with my #1,” Tom captioned the photo of himself and Gisele, adding a heart, trophy and strong arm emoji.

Fans then left sweet comments on both Tom and Gisele’s photos after the game, with many calling the twosome “couple goals.”

“You both are so perfect for each other,” Instagram user @maritessaneely commented on Bundchen’s photo with her man, while another wrote, “Great job Tom!!! Reach for the stars! Such a proud moment for your hubby I’m sure!”

“So beautiful together. Peace and love,” commented a third, while @leog1rl said, “Beautiful couple!!! Congratulations on your win @tombrady.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But while most fans were happy to see the twosome sharing a kiss after the game, not everyone was so thrilled to see Tom and Patriots head into another Super Bowl this year.

“Sorry, but BARF,” commented a not so big fan of the couple’s PDA, @newlove1st, after seeing Gisele plant a kiss on Tom’s cheek.

Gisele often shares adorable photos of herself and her family supporting Tom at his football games across her social media accounts, even sharing a Christmas message with her followers 13.8 million followers last month which showed the family enjoying a day out to see Brady and his teammates play.

Sharing a photo of what appeared to be their two kids, 5-year-old Vivian and 8-year-old Benjamin, watching their dad on the field, she wrote in the caption on Christmas Eve, “Merry Christmas! So much love to you and your families.”

And it’s thought that Bundchen and her family will more than likely be on hand once again on February 4 to support Brady from the stands when he and the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at the U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NBC’s coverage of the big game is set to open with a very special pre-taped video from Sunday Night Football theme tune singer Carrie Underwood who will start the show with her latest hit, “The Champion.”