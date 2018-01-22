Ryan Edwards’ Wife Faces Rumors Of Losing Custody Of Her Son, Drugs May Have Played A Role

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, used to receive child support payments from her ex-husband, but now, it is the Teen Mom OG star who is making payments to him.

While Mackenzie Standifer has insisted online that she did not lose custody of her young son, 4-year-old Hudson, fans are wondering why she is being forced to make monthly payments to her former husband, Zachary Stephens.

On January 21, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Teen Mom OG fans around the web have been “very confused” by Mackenzie Standifer’s current custody arrangement for her young son.

As the report explained, Ryan Edwards’ wife was married to Zachary Stephens until July 2016, and in November of that year, Stephens was ordered to pay $503 per month to Mackenzie Standifer in child support. Then, in July 2017, months after Standifer married Edwards, the child support arrangement was altered to require Standifer to pay her ex-husband $245 per month.

Although a reason behind the change wasn’t given, In Touch Weekly suspected that the alteration may have been made because Mackenzie Standifer is now living with Ryan Edwards, who recently admitted to using drugs three times daily and spending a whopping $10,000 per week.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May of last year as Edwards entered into a treatment program for his drug use. Then, months later, the couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony for their friends and family members to attend.

While Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer faced rumors of cheating last summer, the allegations against Edwards, who shares a 9-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, didn’t stop Standifer from moving forward with their second ceremony, and the couple appears to be doing well at the moment.

