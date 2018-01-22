‘Alaskan Bush People’: Percent Chance, Time Frame That Ami Brown Could Expect Lung Cancer To Return Revealed

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown may have “beaten” cancer, but she reportedly has a higher risk of her lung cancer returning than “someone who doesn’t have cancer.” Last week, the Hollywood Gossip shared the chances of Ami Brown having another recurrence of lung cancer. Speculation about the likelihood of Ami Brown having a second lung cancer diagnosis comes amid a recent reveal in an exclusive interview that her cancer had disappeared.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Ami Brown had opened up about her late-stage lung cancer diagnosis and treatment in a recent interview. According to the Alaskan Bush People star, scans from last month showed that she no longer had cancer cells in her lungs. This latest update on the health of Ami Brown came as a shock to fans since her lung cancer had reportedly also spread to other parts of her body, including “her chest and back,” as noted by People Magazine.

A comment on a recent Hollywood Gossip article, from someone who apparently has experience dealing with the disease, claims that Ami Brown couldn’t have had stage 4 lung cancer. Skeptical viewers of Alaskan Bush People often wonder if Ami Brown’s dire lung cancer prognosis was just a ploy to earn the show ratings. Ami Brown was originally given just a small percent chance of outliving her grim cancer diagnosis, which leads fans to ask how she can now be considered free of cancer after just a few months of radiation and chemotherapy.

Ami Brown is now said to be in remission, however, not known is whether her lung cancer is in partial or complete remission. Alaskan Bush People fans can only assume that Ami’s lung cancer is in complete remission, especially since “all signs of her cancer” have reportedly just disappeared. However, Ami Brown did admit that she has to go in every three months for a new cancer scan to make sure her cancer has not returned, which means that she is probably in complete remission, according to an article published on the National Cancer Insititute website.

“Cure means that there are no traces of your cancer after treatment and the cancer will never come back. “In a complete remission, all signs and symptoms of cancer have disappeared.”

Since Ami Brown is obviously not cured of lung cancer, the Hollywood Gossip wrote last week that she now has a higher percent chance of having her cancer return than someone who has never had cancer. According to the publication, Ami Brown has a 40 percent higher chance of her lung cancer recurring and could face a recurrence in just a few months or up to a few years, adding that cancer is usually “worse the second time around.” An article on the health and wellness website Verywell states that having a recurrence of lung cancer is “far too common.”

“Most lung cancers that recur do so in the first five years following diagnosis.”

The American Cancer Society reports that females in the United States have about a 5.95 percent chance, or one in 17, of initially developing lung cancer over a lifetime, with only a 4.73 percent risk, or one in 21, of ever dying from lung cancer. The chances of Ami Brown’s lung cancer returning is reportedly 40 percent higher than the initial risk percentage.

Of course, fans of Alaskan Bush People who have been following updates on Ami Brown’s ongoing battle with late-stage lung cancer are still, understandably, somewhat skeptical about how she was able to become free of metastasized cancer “so fast.” Ami Brown’s initial cancer treatment at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles was said to be “intense” for weeks, according to PopCulture, and Ami Brown did have a lot of fans from around the world praying for her complete healing. WebMD actually tries to answer the question about whether prayer has the “power to heal.”

Studies reportedly suggest that prayer does have health benefits, including “a relaxation response that quells stress, quiets the body, and promotes healing.”

If Ami Brown remains in complete remission for at least five years, she may then be considered cured of lung cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.