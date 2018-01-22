‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary’s Bond With Baby Sam Deepens, While Lily Struggles To Accept Him

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) happiness may be shortlived. After reuniting and pledging their love for each other again, it seemed as if the Ashbys were on the road to lasting contentment. Lily acknowledged that she would have to work on her feelings regarding Sam. The recaps at Soap Central confirm that she confided in Devon (Bryton James) that ever since they returned from Paris, reality was setting in and her old fears and securities were cropping up again. Sam is, after all, the product of an affair Cane had with Juliet.

As Lily struggles to accept baby Sam, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has already cemented a bond with him. Hilary told Devon that she is so glad that Sam will have the best possible start in life with a family that loves him. Sam is the reason Hilary has decided that she wants a child of her own. If Lily decides that she cannot raise another woman’s baby, will Hilary step up to the challenge? If Lily rejects Sam, then she is rejecting Cane as well, and that would spell the end of their marriage. However, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hilary may fulfill both roles in the very near future.

Sending you nothing but ❤️ ❤️& more ❤️! Can you feel the love! ????#yr pic.twitter.com/5x42sYdl76 — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) January 19, 2018

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lily won’t be able to cope with the new addition to the family. In fact, she will feel so stressed that she will begin telling lies to avoid spending time with Sam. In the meantime, Hilary has bent over backward to accommodate the little one in her life. She and Cane have formed a solid friendship, despite her role in Cane and Lily’s breakup in the first place. Cane has found in her a friend that he can rely on.

Now that Hilary has a serious bout of baby fever, will she be able to convince Devon to have a child with her, or will the notion of having a baby so soon with his ex-wife frighten him away? On the other hand, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary could have a readymade family with Cane waiting for her.