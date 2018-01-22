‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Receives The ‘Best Gift’ From Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going through hard times on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules but off screen, things between them seem to be better than ever.

Although Jax Taylor has been going through personal hardships after losing his father to cancer at the end of last year, he hasn’t been alone in his struggles. Instead, girlfriend Brittany Cartwright has remained at his side and continued to loan him support when needed.

Brittany Cartwright also recently treated her boyfriend to an exciting and meaningful gift.

“Hands down the best gift I have ever received. I even teared up,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of his photo of a signed Felix Potvin jersey on Instagram on January 20, explaining that he and his father were always big goalie fans.

According to Jax Taylor, he and his father, Ronald Cauchi, loved to watch Felix Potvin and study his game. So, while the day of his post started off a bit rocky, Taylor ultimately had a big reason to smile as he looked back on the special moments he shared with his father.

In a message directly to his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor thanked her for the item and said he had “no words.”

At the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor was seen admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with his friend Faith Stowers and a few episodes later, it was revealed that he had also bashed his girlfriend to his mistress in a shocking audio clip.

Although the clip wasn’t aired on the show due to legal issues, Jax Taylor’s co-stars and girlfriend revealed several details of his comments on the show, including his claim of not being attracted to Cartwright. He even said that he would never marry or have kids with Cartwright but she forgave him for doing so.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.