‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Focuses On Her Son After Revealing Tragic Miscarriage

On tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout will be seen revealing news of a 2017 miscarriage with cameras rolling. Meanwhile, off screen, the reality star is focusing on her family with Taylor McKinney.

Days before what is sure to be an emotional episode for her and her family, Maci Bookout took to her Instagram page to share a video clip of her 9-year-old son Bentley experimenting with a fun filter.

In the clip, which Maci Bookout captioned with a heart emoji, she and Bentley were seen at what appeared to be a party with music in the background and fun sunglasses on their faces.

Maci Bookout shares her 9-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and her two younger children, 2-year-old Jayde Carter and 1-year-old Maverick Reed, with her husband Taylor McKinney.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been vocal about their desire for more children but because Bookout told People magazine early last year that she would not be welcoming more children naturally, not many expected to hear that she had suffered a miscarriage months ago. During the interview, Bookout said she and McKinney would likely adopt a child at some point but did not reveal when they would do so.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:23pm PST

During tonight’s show, as Maci Bookout reveals details of her 2017 miscarriage including the name of their baby girl, Dande, Taylor McKinney becomes uncomfortable and attempts to end the conversation. However, Bookout doesn’t want to keep the miscarriage a secret and explains to her husband that she wants to share her story to help others who may have gone through the same situation. McKinney then tells his wife that he would like to talk to his parents before the conversation airs on national television.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October 2016.

To see more of Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including husband Taylor McKinney, ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.