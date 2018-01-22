Rumors about Mark Harmon leaving the popular CBS series after NCIS Season 15 continue to spread — until now. Numerous news outlet previously claimed that the 66-year-old husband of Pam Dawber looked weak and frail lately. However, most fans do not know the main reason behind the veteran actor’s slimmer appearance.

An unnamed source told Radar Online that Mark Harmon is seriously considering quitting the show after NCIS Season 15. The tipster claimed that the Freaky Friday star thinks it is the best time for him to depart from the long-running American action police procedural television series because of his “advanced age and potentially failing health.” It was even claimed that Mark has already told his wife about his plans to retire from acting.

The same insider added that there have been some unusual changes happening to Mark Harmon. The NCIS Season 15 star is reportedly spending more time indoors. It was reported that the Summer School actor seems to have less energy, which is very strange for someone who had been known to have an active lifestyle. This is one of the reasons why a number of fans continue to speculate that the veteran actor is leaving the CBS show.

However, the publication previously revealed that Mark Harmon underwent a knee surgery sometime in 2016 due to “an old football injury.” Another tipster claimed that the surgery caused the actor to “slim down drastically.” A weight loss expert even told the news outlet that the NCIS Season 15 star lost a total of 20 pounds since the operation.

“Because of his tough rehabilitation, he has lost weight. But he’s doing great.”

While these rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that Mark Harmon has not yet confirmed these claims. Hence, avid followers of the NCIS Season 15 star should take these unverified reports lightly. In addition, amid the ceaseless exit rumors, Harmon previously emphasized that he is not leaving the show until he is told to do so.

Meanwhile, recent NCIS Season 15 spoilers suggest that Graham Hamilton will return in the forthcoming new episodes. Aside from FBI Agent Tobias “T.C.” Fornell (Joe Spano), Gabriel Hicks is also expected to appear this season, CarterMatt shared. There were even claims that Graham’s character could potentially become the new big bad after tricking special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello).

NCIS season 15 spoilers: When will Gabriel Hicks return? https://t.co/REMhc1q4vh #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) January 20, 2018

For starters, Gabriel Hicks is the man who tricked the NCIS agents by claiming that he was jailed for a crime he did not commit. Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs then tried his best to help him. Gabriel was freed, but it was later learned that all of his claims were made-up and that “there is something a lot darker to his character.”

Catch the imminent “Keep Your Friends Close” episode on Tuesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!