Prince Harry’s ‘Surprise’ Regarding An Obama Wedding Invitation Might Have Been ‘Ruined’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is not that far away, as they intend to tie the knot in May. While Harry and Meghan haven’t dropped the invitations in the mail as of yet, the speculation is building over who will receive a coveted invite to the royal wedding on the other side of the pond in Washington.

Will Barack and Michelle Obama be invited? This is a couple who really hit it off with Harry during past engagements. Or will the sitting president of the United States be invited? Considering Trump is the president of Meghan Markle’s home country, would this be the thing to do? How about both?

According to the Daily Mail, when Prince Harry was questioned during an interview with Radio 4’s Today Show a while back about inviting Obama to his wedding, he replied, “I don’t know about that.” This interview was back in December and Harry told the interviewer that they hadn’t put the invitations or even the guest list together yet at that point in time. This also prompted Harry to say “so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not?”

The Prince elaborated a bit on that statement and said, “I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.” An invitation to Barack and Michelle Obama could look like a snub to Trump, and the last thing the royals want to have is Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding turn into an event of international politics, cites the Daily Mail.

Trump’s past relationship with the royal family has had some bumps in the road, and Harry is allegedly not a fan of Donald Trump, reports Us Weekly in an article last year. “Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” according to the magazine’s source.

KGC-375 / STAR MAX / IPx / AP Images

William and Harry both hold their mother’s memory close to their hearts, and they are still very protective of her memory today. After Princess Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles, Trump’s alleged antics attempting to date Princess Diana was said to give Diana “the creeps,” according to Us Weekly.

It was a close friend of Diana’s who shared this information during an interview with the Times of London. Trump was said to “bombard Diana” with “massive bouquets of flowers” attempting to lure her into a date, but Trump denied these allegations when they first emerged. His rep released a statement saying that he and Diana “had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”

Then there was the incident when the tabloid published Kate Middleton’s topless sunbathing pictures. According to Us Weekly, Trump tweeted twice about that event blaming Kate herself. “Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame,” which was the first tweet.

The second Trump tweet said, “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

The reports today put Harry and Meghan Markle a safe enough distance from the throne, so if they invite only family and friends to their wedding, there won’t be any fallout from dignitaries from other nations if they didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Harry is fifth in line to the throne, soon to be sixth after the birth of William and Kate’s third child, according to Fox News.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

It is speculated that if Barack and Michelle Obama are invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding and not Donald and Melania Trump then this would be a “diplomatic timebomb.” According to the Daily Mail, “President Trump will not be invited because the wedding is for family and friends only,” it is not considered a “state occasion.”

Harry does not want to start a “diplomatic row” and if Obama is invited, it would look like a snub to Trump. As far as Harry spoiling the “surprise” of an Obama invitation or not, the Daily Mail suggests that “sadly, we think the surprise has now been ruined.