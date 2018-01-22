Meghan Trainor Looks Slimmer Than Ever In New Photos After Dropping 20 Pounds

Meghan Trainor is looking slimmer – and, more importantly, happier and healthier – than ever in stunning new photos she recently posted to social media. The “All About That Bass” singer, who’s currently appearing as a coach on Fox’s new singing show The Four: Battle For Stardom, shared photos from the set with her fans on January 20 which appeared to give fans their best look yet at her recent 20-pound weight loss.

Meghan shared three black and white snaps of herself signing autographs for fans in the crowd as the talent search recorded its latest episode while proudly showing off her figure in a black fitted sequin jumpsuit.

Trainor didn’t address her new figure or her weight loss in the caption, instead opting to thank the fans who came to watch the show’s latest taping, hosted by former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.

“Thank you to the most amazing audience who show love all night long at @thefouronfox,” she wrote in the caption on January 20.

Trainor also snapped photos of herself in the curve-hugging ensemble – which showed off her tiny waist – with a little help from a photographer outside the TV studios as she posed in front of a white wall, which many fans then shared across social media with supportive captions.

Many fans then commented on how happy and healthy the pop star is looking, complimenting her on her healthy new lifestyle and for proudly showing off her body in her black sequin outfit that showcased her stunning curves.

“You look AMAZING hunnii & congrats on the success of the show!!” Instagram user @rosecolouredboy94 said to Meghan via the social media site, while @itsdwda wrote, “Your smile is so beautiful! I love how happy you are right now! I love you Meghan.”

Others then told Meghan that they were “so proud” of her for her recent lifestyle change as another added, “You have been killing it lately.”

Though Trainor has shared a few photos of herself looking slimmer over the past few months after confirming late last year that she’s now living a much healthier life with a focus on exercise and eating right, the majority of the star’s other uploads up until now still showed her looking a little more covered up in baggier clothing.

Meghan confirmed her remarkable weight loss of 20 pounds earlier this month, revealing that she decided it was time to get healthy because she wants to become a mom one day.

“One day we’ll have kids,” Meghan, who got engaged on December 22 to her boyfriend Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, told E! News. She then added that she wants to make sure that she’s “the healthiest [she] can be for those kids” when the day comes for her to become a mom.

Trainor previously told Entertainment Tonight that the secret to her weight loss was eating right and working out using celebrity trainer Shaun T’s fitness DVDs.

She told the outlet that she’d recently become “obsessed” with working out after her now-fiancé Daryl introduced her to the idea of eating right and exercising regularly after she felt in a “dark place” following surgery on her vocal chords.

The Four: Battle For Stardom Season 1 airs on Thursday nights on Fox.