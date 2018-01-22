‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Head Home From Utah

Lala Kent and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, flew to Salt Lake City, Utah from Los Angeles at the end of last week to attend the festivities of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Days later, after sharing several photos and videos from their trip, they returned home.

Ahead of Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lala Kent took to her Instagram page where she shared an image of herself sitting beside someone with her dog Lilly on her lap.

“We’re going home, baby,” she wrote in the caption of her January 21 photo.

Lala Kent was sitting beside someone in her photo, likely boyfriend Randall Emmett, but the person’s face remained out of sight. As fans well know, Kent and Emmett are able to fly private frequently due to his ongoing success as a movie producer.

Prior to her exit from Utah, Lala Kent shared a strange video clip with her fans and followers on Instagram in which she seemingly revealed that her boyfriend, who she called “Rand,” had gotten into a fight with a “sweet little” Utah man who was concerned that his gate may have been rammed.

While Randall Emmett didn’t share any photos of Lala Kent during their trip, he did post a video of himself enjoying a snow tubing trail with actors Emma Roberts and Evan Peters.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend hasn’t yet been seen on Vanderpump Rules and isn’t expected to make any appearance on the series in the coming months. That said, he has been a topic of discussion and during tonight’s new episode, James Kennedy will be seen taking aim at his appearance.

After Lala Kent and James Kennedy get into an argument about her behavior towards his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, Kennedy goes in on Kent’s man, claiming she is involved in an intimate relationship with “fat” Randall Emmett because he pays her bills.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.