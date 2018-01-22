Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner Then Goes Back To Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Despite going through a controversial divorce with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck remains in good terms with his estranged wife even if he already has a new girlfriend. In fact, he still gets to hang out with the 45-year-old actress and their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5 and then go out on dates with his lady love Lindsay Shookus.

Just recently, the Justice League and the Saturday Night Live producer were spotted walking the streets of New York. According to International Business Times, Lindsay kept her hands in her pocket which sparked engagement rumors. However, Ben has not yet confirmed if he had proposed marriage to her or not.

Affleck flew to the Big Apple on Saturday to be with his girlfriend after spending a few days in Los Angeles with his estranged wife Garner and their kids. The exes were spotted having a good laugh on Thursday morning together with their son. According to Mail Online, Ben and Jennifer seemed to be in good spirits as they accompanied their son to school before going their separate ways.

The Academy Award winner was reportedly in L.A. to watch the talent show of Seraphina last Friday. Jennifer was not able to attend the school event because she was shooting her latest film Peppermint. Thankfully, Ben was there to show support to their 9-year-old daughter and he even gave her a bouquet of flowers.

Despite being in a relationship with Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck still manages to spend time with Jennifer Garner and their kids. He admitted during an interview with People that being a dad is exhausting, but it is also a rewarding experience.

“Sometimes it feels like work and only looks happy in retrospect,” Affleck explained. “You’re like, ‘That was exhausting,’ and then later you’re like, ‘That was so great, I was playing with all three of them.’ But at the time you’re like, ‘When will this end, Lord? I can’t play dolls anymore!'”

Ben admitted that his favorite part of the day is taking his children to school. He wants them to get used to that routine and for them to know that their father is always there to drop them off. He expressed how that thought makes him feel good.

Garner may not be with Affleck anymore, but she has a lot of respect for her estranged husband. During an interview with Extra over a year ago, she revealed his best dad moment despite going through a controversial breakup.

Jennifer revealed that Ben dressed up as Batman while she dressed up as a ninja during Sam’s fourth birthday bash. Their son requested for a superhero party and the Hollywood superstar made an effort to wear the costume of his onscreen character. The brunette beauty finds that pretty sweet.