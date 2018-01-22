Matt Lauer’s Wife, Annette Roque, Has Reportedly Kicked Him Out Of $36 Million Hamptons Home

Matt Lauer has allegedly been kicked out of his $36 million dollar Hamptons estate by his “furious” wife Annette Roque. Could a divorce announcement be forthcoming?

According to Page Six, Matt Lauer is reportedly now living away from his wife Annette Roque and their three children, Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and youngest son Thijs, 11, although Jack is currently away at boarding school.

They report that while Lauer is not staying at Strongheart Manor, he is staying nearby to keep in contact with his family. The publication reports that Lauer owns three properties in the area including the $36 million dollar estate, a 40-acre horse farm, as well as a home in Sag Harbor. It has been assumed but not confirmed that he is staying at one of his many properties.

The publication stated that Matt’s “reclusive” wife has not yet filed for divorce, but is “likely” to do so in the near future. Just before the Christmas holidays, Matt’s Dutch wife, Annette Roque, was seen at a high-profile divorce lawyer’s office, sparking speculation that the estranged couple will surely divorce.

Roque filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety.” The former Today anchor had allegedly made a “postnuptial agreement” which offered “millions more,” and she withdrew her divorce just a few weeks later.

Much has been said about Lauer’s separate life from his wife, a former model. For years, Lauer lived in his Park Avenue apartment, in close proximity to 30 Rock, where he worked at NBC News for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, Roque lived with their three children on Long Island. Whether they lived separately because of Lauer’s New York City job or because of personal issues has not been publicly disclosed. Clearly, it would be impractical for Lauer to have lived on Long Island and worked in the city. The incredibly private Roque may have just preferred the quieter life of the Hamptons to NYC.

Very little new information has been reported about Matt Lauer since Hoda Kotb was officially announced the new Today co-anchor and Lauer’s replacement at the beginning of the month. Lauer sent her a “sweet” text, and she happily mentioned this and that Matt had offered “congratulations” and other “nice words.”

Many former colleagues of Lauer have reported that he has kept in touch with them, despite being ceremoniously and publicly fired for inappropriate sexual conduct.

Disgraced Matt Lauer 'is kicked out of the family's $36million Hamptons home by his furious Dutch wife' https://t.co/sYnWwFZtYX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 22, 2018

While his NBC family has certainly remained important to Lauer, his family has been his number one priority. The Inquisitr just recently reported that Willie Geist revealed that since his firing from Today, Lauer has been “reconnecting with family and figuring everything out.”

Over the holidays, Annette Roque and Matt Lauer reportedly spent the holidays with their three children. A sullen Lauer was seen going into their riding stable and training facility, Bright Side Farm, a short time after Annette and Romy went in. On that same day, he was also seen hanging out in the Hamptons with his sons and some male friends in a more lighthearted setting.

Lauer turned 60 at the end of December with no fanfare. Instead, he chose to have a quiet celebration with his children and some close friends, and presumably Roque.

A source has told Page Six that Lauer has been “fighting to save his marriage.” Yet, he does not seem to be able to get Roque to warm up to him, as allegedly, she “is being very cold.”