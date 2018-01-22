Nicole Kidman Wins Big At SAG Awards, But Netizens Are Trolling Her For Acceptance Speech Blooper

Nicole Kidman took home the Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series award for her role in Big Little Lies at the recently concluded 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Last night’s victory makes the 50-year-old actress a grand slam winner, having won the same award at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Nicole first wowed the crowd at the SAG Awards red carpet, wearing a sequinned Armani floor-length gown. Her husband, country crooner Keith Urban, was supportively by her side.

When she went on stage to accept her Best Actress award–her first SAG trophy after 10 nominations–Nicole Kidman tearfully reflected on the significance of her win. The Australian actress gave an empowering speech about older female actresses in the entertainment industry, CNN reported.

“It means a lot to me. I have been working since I was 14-years-old…this is reality colliding with fantasy,” Kidman started. She then thanked her fellow nominees: Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern.

“I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you’ve given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives.”

Nicole Kidman shares a victory hug with ‘Big Little Lies’ co-stars, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner Image

However, the internet is calling out Nicole Kidman for one tiny flaw in her powerful speech. According to Hollywood Life, the actress seemed to have mispronounced Susan Sarandon’s name as she mentioned her fellow nominee.

Instead of “Sarandon,” Nicole was heard saying “Sarindon” as the cameras panned to Susan Sarandon who didn’t look too pleased. Because of this, many netizens are trolling the Big Little Lies star for her little faux pas.

“Nicole Kidman mispronouncing ‘Susan Sarandon’ was a direct jab at her,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Nicole Kidman attempting Susan Sarandon’s last name was a damn joke…#SAGAwards — Rahsaan Henderson ♎️ (@libra10584) January 22, 2018

However, it is important to note that Nicole’s awkward flub can be attributed to the actress’s Australian accent and her flu. As she accepted her award, Nicole Kidman explained that she wasn’t feeling well last evening.

Additionally, Nicole honored Susan Sarandon and other veteran actresses who have inspired her in her craft.

“We’ve proven — and these actresses and so many more have proven — we are potent and powerful and viable.”

This isn’t the first time that netizens have trolled Nicole Kidman over an acceptance speech. As the Inquisitr previously reported, viewers have criticized her for failing to mention her adopted children with Tom Cruise when she won last year’s Emmys and the recent Golden Globe Awards.

When she received her Critics’ Choice award Jan. 11, the Oscar winner deliberately thanked “all her children” in response to her bashers. Last night at the SAG Awards, Kidman once again avoided controversy by thanking her “family” collectively.

“To my family, I am nothing without you,” Nicole said as the camera showed a smiling Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet with husband Keith Urban. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner Image

Kidman’s SAG win capped off a triumphant awards season for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies before the show moves on to Season 2. In the HBO drama, Nicole plays Celeste Wright, a mother who struggles with an abusive relationship. The grand slam winner also touched on the relevant topic of women empowerment and sexual abuse as she accepted her award.

“I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told,” she said. “It’s only the beginning,” Nicole Kidman concluded.

Watch Nicole Kidman’s SAG Awards speech below.