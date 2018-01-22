‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Jan. 29-Feb. 2: Sam’s Freudian Slip, Furious Anna, Nathan & Maxie’s Love Bloom

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 29 – February 2 reveal that lies always have a way of coming out. In the meantime, the hunt for the elusive Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is still on. Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Anna (Finola Hughes) are still hunting the man who they believe is behind the mind-mapping of Jason and Drew (Billy Miller). The month of February will also see Nathan (Ryan Paevey) making time for love.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has sworn up and down that Drew is the man she wants. Some believe that she is actually conflicted about her feelings and may be taking the easy route. Even her mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) supports her decision to stay with the safe and dependable Drew over mobster Sonny’s hitman. However, Jason and Sam shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve when Carly (Laura Wright) orchestrated for them to have some time alone together. Sam never told Drew the truth about what happened that night, and it seems that her lies are catching up to her according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Sam may become the victim of a Freudian slip. Her conscience and her true mixed feelings for Jason may be eating at her and she may mention something referring to her kiss with Jason. Drew may not pick up her slip of the tongue straight away, but may later put the pieces of the puzzle together. General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 29 – February 2 state that Drew will become filled with rage soon after. Could it be because he has figured out what went down on New Year’s Eve?

Another woman sure to be filled with panic is Anna. Faison, who is obsessed with her, is on the loose, and he seems to be slipping through everyone’s fingers just as they think that they’re on to him. General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 29 – February 2 tease that she will receive upsetting news. That same week, she will also lose her temper when Sonny and Jason have a heart-to-heart. No doubt Anna wants to stick to the business side of catching Faison and would hate for them to delay the process.

The month of love also kicks off with some romance between Nathan and Maxie (Kirsten Storms). General Hospital spoilers promise some bittersweet moments for fans as they enjoy tender moments between “Naxie” knowing that Ryan Paevey’s character will soon head out of Port Charles. Nathan will spoil his pregnant wife with love and affection, and give her that reassurance that she so desperately needs right now, according to the spoilers. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.