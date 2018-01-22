Oprah’s Next Film Is ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

It’s only January and Oprah Winfrey seems to have achieved more than most people in a year. The billionaire TV icon won the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes on January 7, 2018, making her the first black female recipient of the award. But making history is nothing new for Oprah. One of the highlights of the night at the Golden Globes was her inspirational speech at the backdrop of #MeToo and “Time’s up.” The acceptance speech got the internet buzzing, with a lot of Americans endorsing her for president.

There are many words to describe Oprah, but boring is definitely not one of them. The entrepreneur spoke exclusively to Fox on her visit to Grand Rapids on January 20. Oprah was spotted at The Mitten Brewery Company, where she tried some local food and of course, some beer.

Oprah Winfrey’s next project is the soon to be released A Wrinkle in Time, a Disney movie. The TV mogul recently graced the February cover of Essence magazine with movie director Ava DuVernay and co-actor Storm Reid. The focus of the cover was on three generations of black women and how far black women have come, according to ColorLines. The print edition of the magazine was made available on newsstands on January 19.

A Wrinkle in Time is about a young girl, Meg Murray (Storm Reid), who journeys across dimensions to find her father Mr. Murray (Chris Pine). Oprah Winfrey plays Mrs. Which in the movie as part of the trio of supernatural beings that help Meg on her journey to find her lost father. Along with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon plays Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling plays Mrs. Who in the movie.

The movie is directed by Ava DuVernay and is based on the book with the same title written by Madeleine L’Engle. In an article on Time, DuVernay explains that Oprah was cast with Kaling and Witherspoon because she was looking for “leaders-icons.”

Moviegoers and fans of Oprah will be eager to see A Wrinkle in Time in theaters from March 9, 2018. DuVernay is the first black woman to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, according to The Verge. The first trailer for the film was released July 15, 2017, and you can see a sneak peek of Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which.