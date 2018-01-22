Mylee Billingham Murder: Brother Of Dad Arrested For Daughter’s Killing Is Ex-Bodyguard Of Actor Brad Pitt

Little Mylee Billingham was found severely wounded in her Brownhills, England, home on Saturday night. The 8-year-old subsequently died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Her father, Bill Billingham, has been arrested for his daughter’s horrific death. It has further been revealed that Billingham’s brother, Mark Billingham, is a renowned military man who has starred in a reality series and was once a private bodyguard for famed actor Brad Pitt and several other celebrities.

Authorities announced Sunday night that Mylee sustained fatal stab wounds in her home following a “domestic incident,” reports the Metro. Police noted that the girl’s 54-year-old father was arrested for the attack.

Bill Billingham was hospitalized with a stab wound to his stomach and is currently in critical condition, according to the BBC.

The family’s neighbor, Graham Greatrex, 74, said he helped calm Mylee’s mother following the awful incident, the BBC reports. He said Mylee’s mom was “in shock” so he offered her a “warm drink,” as it was an extremely “cold night.” Greatrex added that he couldn’t imagine such a thing could happen right on his “doorstep,” especially when the incident involved a “little girl.”

Bill Billingham’s brother, Mark Billingham, is well-known in the UK, as he rose to fame on a reality show titled SAS Who Dares Wins, The Sun reports.

Last photo of Mylee Billingham, posted online one hour before she was stabbed to death-https://t.co/L1CjajDwWs — Latest News (@theelatestnews) January 22, 2018

The series features five ex-Special Forces soldiers who put 30 men through recruitment to test their stamina and psychological mettle, according to IMDB.

An 8 year-old girl who was stabbed to death near Walsall on Saturday night has been named as Mylee Billingham. A 54 year-old man who's been arrested is still in hospital. pic.twitter.com/cDj1rgI6yW — Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) January 22, 2018

Mark is also a decorated war hero, spending almost 30 years in the SAS. According to The Sun, he has worked as a private bodyguard for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Tom Cruise.

Mylee Billingham, 8, is 'stabbed to death by dad' whose brother is SAS Who Dares Wins TV star and Brad Pitt's ex … – The Sun https://t.co/U0InKN893y — Syndicate HQ (@TheSyndicateHQ) January 22, 2018

Bill Billingham reportedly posted a photo of Mylee on his Facebook page about an hour before the little girl was found stabbed, reports the Metro. In the photo, she can be seen sitting in bed with what looks like two plates of pizza near her.

According to the Metro, Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said the investigation into Mylee’s murder is still in its “early stages” but confirmed that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the heinous crime.

An autopsy on Mylee’s body is slated to take place on Monday, according to the BBC.