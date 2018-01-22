‘Life Is Strange: Before The Storm’ Gets Physical Version, Release Date Is March 6

Square Enix is giving Life is Strange: Before the Storm a physical release that includes all three episodes of the season, plus the yet-to-be-released bonus episode, “Farewell.” Physical copies of the game have a confirmed release date of Tuesday, March 6, in the U.S. The digital version of “Farewell” is also set to release that same day worldwide.

There are three physical editions to choose from when Life is Strange: Before the Storm hits stores. A Standard Edition is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the suggested retail price of $29.99. Fans looking for some additional collectibles can choose between a Limited Edition and Vinyl Edition. The Limited Edition includes the game’s soundtrack on CD and an art book, in addition to the game disc. It’s being sold for $10 more than the Standard Edition.

The Vinyl Edition is available directly from the publisher, and they call it a “soft bundle,” rather than a typical Collector’s Edition. Based on the description provided, the exclusive vinyl soundtrack comes in its own box and is simply being added on to the existing Limited Edition. This set costs $69.99. PC gamers can also pick up the Vinyl Edition; however, it is being sold with a digital download code instead of a physical disc.

Given that the game’s music is a focal point for the two special editions, the track listing for the CD has been released. It features 15 tracks, with seven songs by indie-folk band Daughter. Other songs include “I don’t” by Koda, “Bros” by Wolf Alice, “No Below” by Speedy Ortiz, and “Through the Cellar Door” by Lanterns on the Lake.

‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm’ Limited Edition. Square Enix

Picking up any physical copy, even the Standard Edition, gives players some additional content. Among the additions is an “Outfit pack” that includes three new ensembles for Chloe. The outfits are named “Illuminati,” “Hawt Dawg,” and “Punk Doe.” There’s also a new “Mixtape Mode” for players to make their own custom playlist using songs from the soundtrack.

A pair of Rachel and Chloe figurines are being given as a free gift for those who pre-order any physical copy of Before the Storm. However, the specific retailers participating in the bonus are not mentioned by name in the announcement. Consumers would be advised to inquire about the availability of this bonus with their shop of choice prior to making their reservation.

These are the figurines that you can get by pre-ordering from select retailers!#LifeisStrange #BeforetheStorm pic.twitter.com/HWxHAWNDWX — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 19, 2018

A preview of the entire season of Life is Strange: Before the Storm can be viewed in the following trailer.