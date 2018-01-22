Taylor Swift Surprises Fan With Flowers On Her Wedding Day

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a big fan of romance and sweet gestures. That’s why when the pop star heard that two of her biggest fans, Alexas Gonzalez and Brittany Lewis, were getting married, Taylor decided to send them flowers and a personalized note on their wedding day.

Early this week, Alexas shared a few snaps from the wedding, which of course included Taylor’s bouquet and note.

“Still in freaking shock that @taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day!” she wrote, along with the hashtags #LoveStory, #SinceHighSchool, and #WeddingOfTheYear.

On her note, Taylor wrote that she’s “absolutely thrilled” that Alexas and Brittany made one of her songs, “Love Story,” a part of their own beautiful love story. She wished the couple the “most magical wedding day” and hoped she could meet them soon.

“Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your beautiful story. I’m absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”

Alexas and Brittany have been together for nine years and have known each other since high school. According to their Knot.com page, Brittany borrowed a few lines from Taylor’s song to end her proposal in November. As “Love Story” is their couple song, Alexa felt it was the perfect end to Brittany’s speech.

“She ended her speech with the best line of all time. As she got down on one knee she said…’So I talked to your dad, now it’s time to pick out a white dress…will you marry me?’ Our song has always been ‘Love story’ by Taylor Swift so if you know the song you can see how adorable her saying that was! Lol” she wrote.

Taylor Swift has been known to go above and beyond for her fans. From sending them letters and gifts, giving them life advice, and even inviting them to her home. Just last month, a fan named Stephanie shared her story on the singer’s Swift Life app on how Taylor graciously helped her when she was pregnant and temporarily homeless.

Without her knowing, her mom reached out to Taylor and asked if she could do something for her at the 2015 Manchester U.K. concert she was attending. With all things going on her life, Stephanie’s mom felt that she could use some cheering up. Taylor, however, did more than an onstage shout-out. After the concert, the singer took Stephanie to her dressing room and told her that she wanted to help her out.

“She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.'”