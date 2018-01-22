Ciara Slammed For ‘Shaming Single Women,’ Twitter Condemns Her Post Telling Them To Get Married To #LevelUp

Ciara is taking heat on Twitter for sharing a questionable clip that reportedly “shames single women” into “leveling up,” but people have varying points of view on the matter.

Getting married to the man you love is something a woman can be proud of. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter may have taken it a bit too far after she shared a clip of a pastor preaching about marriage and directed it at single women, telling them to “level up” by finding a husband.

According to Billboard, Ciara Princess Harris, who has been mononymously known by her first name, became trending on Twitter on Sunday after she posted a clip on Instagram that features John Gray’s sermon from 2016 with the caption, “#LevelUp. Don’t Settle.”

The clip shows Gray talking about what women can do to find themselves a husband, although half of the full sermon was actually directed at both men and women in search for a mate and having a healthy union, according to the outlet.

But while the footage appeared to be harmless, many women reacted to the “I Bet” diva’s way of sharing it as she directed it solely to single women.

Slamming her for “shaming single women,” many Twitter users expressed their discontent and disappointment at the singer for making such a statement.

“level up”? these types of messages are so toxic to women. your value does not depend on a man wanting you and marriage is not the be all and end all. ciara is basic af for spreading this https://t.co/EQqTBDAIwa — sabrina (@sabrinaahmed) January 21, 2018

Ciara’s playing a dangerous game. You should never, no matter how perfect your relationship/marriage appears to be, sit on a throne and tell people why they’re not romantically successful. You can be the queen of the ball today and have cake in your face tomorrow! — January 29th (@KevCoke6) January 21, 2018

I think we all could've guessed Ciara was going to be one of *those* women after she got married. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 21, 2018

However, Hollywood Life‘s Courteney Larocca condemned how other women bit back at Ciara’s “single-shaming” by using her previous civil status but agreed that what the singer did “does nothing but shame women for living their lives on their own terms.”

Check out the clip that has already gained over 1 million views.

After learning about Ciara’s questionable Instagram post, there are also those like People contributor CiCi Adams who pointed out what is wrong with the singer’s social media update in a way that doesn’t target her personal life.

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter user Brooke Ashley took to Twitter to express her opinion about how the 32-year-old artist promoted double standard when it comes to the two genders, explaining that people are reacting the way they did to Ciara’s post because of how she singled out women in her post.

Men aren’t made to feel like something’s wrong if they’re single for long periods of time. — Brooke Ashley ???? (@TheBrookeAsh) January 21, 2018

While she did not directly address criticisms, the “Body Party” singer shared a statement on Twitter about how she realized her “calling” to be “a mom and a woman” and used the same hashtag from her Instagram post about pastor John Gray’s sermon.

“That’s when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself. #LevelUp”

She also shared a sweet image with her NFL player husband, Russel Wilson, on Twitter on the same day she posted the clip in the photo- and video-sharing platform.