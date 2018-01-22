President Of Planned Parenthood Has A Message For ‘White Women’

In the midst of nationwide protests bringing the plight of women from all over the world to the political table, one very influential woman made a very controversial statement.

On Sunday, Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, made a speech that reached thousands gathered in Nevada, in which she called for white women to join the ranks of the activists fighting in this country. Richards credited many of the political and social breakthroughs on the feminine front to those coming from very specific backgrounds.

“All across the country, the Women’s March inspired doctors and teachers and mothers to become activists and organizers and, yes, candidates for office,” Richards said. “And from Virginia to Alabama and to last week in Wisconsin, women have beaten the odds to elect our own to office…. Women of color, transgender women, rural and urban women.”

According to the Daily Caller, Richard’s comments were met with cheers from those gathered at the rally, but caused rather mixed reactions from those who took to the internet to voice their disagreement.

“These victories were led and made possible by women of color,” Richards continued.

She went on to encourage white women to band together with those of color in an effort to better protest the ongoing oppressive conditions in America.

“So, white women, listen up. We’ve got to do better…. It is not up to women of color to save this country from itself. That’s on all of us. That’s on all of us.” Richards continued, saying, “The good news is when we are in full on sisterhood, women are the most powerful, political force in America.”

Richards reiterated her point using social media, taking to Twitter to make sure that her message was heard loud and clear across multiple media platforms.

To my fellow white women: We have got to do better. It is not up to women of color to save this country from itself. That's on all of us. #PowerToThePolls @womensmarch — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) January 21, 2018

The “Power to the Polls” event in Las Vegas, Nevada, was planned in conjunction with other protests happening all over America to kick off a nationwide event aimed at increasing the number of female voters. Sunday’s event, held at Sam Boyd Stadium, was planned by the national Women’s March organization. Many of the associated protests were held on Saturday, and were largely organized by local leaders.

According to the Women’s March website, the next stage of the movement will focus on campaigning throughout swing states and in other areas in order to bolster “marginalized communities,” and to stir up an atmosphere of change. The organization chose Nevada for the beginning of their new event due to the controversial nature of the state, combined with the recent tragedies.

“Nevada was rocked by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, recent sexual assault allegations against elected officials, and has become a battleground state that will shape the Senate in 2018. The kick-off event in Las Vegas will bring together talent, musicians, grassroots activists, and elected officials to a key swing state for a large-scale gathering to celebrate the work of the past year and launch a collective 2018 Women’s March agenda.”

The effectiveness of their most recent message can’t be disputed, regardless of any views on the agenda of the current movement. This is the same organization responsible for the 2017 Women’s March on Washington that will forever be remembered as one of the largest protests in U.S. history. It’s estimated that nearly 500,000 people marched last year, and many hope that this year will see a more active response from voters throughout the battleground states.