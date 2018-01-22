Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are living in two different houses after their official split in September 2016, but as of now, the divorce proceedings are still going on. The delay in divorce proceeding made many to speculate several claims about Brangelina’s personal lives. Few are suggesting that Angelina wants to give Brad a second chance and that’s why she is delaying the divorce. On the other hand, a recent report allegedly claims that the delay is because of their ongoing feud over $400 million.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in September 2016 and cited irreconcilable differences. However, the divorce papers are yet to be signed. According to a new report from OK!, the main reason behind Brad and Angelina’s delay in divorce is $400 million. An unnamed source allegedly told the magazine that Brad invested tens of millions into his art collection and his ex-wife Angelina reportedly wishes a huge stack from their property.

“They’re both playing hardball. Angie wants a huge cash payout, plus stakes in their properties and their assets divided up equally. That’s a huge sticking point for Brad, who invested tens of millions into his art collection and various passion projects that had nothing to do with her.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As a couple, Brad and Angelina have a combined estimated net worth of $400 million. The Fight Club movie actor, who was recently linked with Jennifer Aniston, is worth a reported $240 million. Meanwhile, Angelina is worth at least an estimated $160 million, which included her alleged mammoth $15 million payment from the movie Maleficent.

Brangelina owns a French estate, Chateau Miraval, which they reportedly bought for $60 million in 2006. In Los Angeles, Brad and Angelina have a house which Pitt bought in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson for $1.7 million. Apart from this, in New Orleans, they have a home worth an estimated $6 million and a seaside villa in Turkey worth $2.7 million.

OK!‘s source continues to allege that even after spending more than a year apart from each other, Angelina reportedly has high hopes for Brad Pitt and still thinks that Brad will come back.

“There are a lot of emotions involved and it’s difficult for them to truly move on until this divorce is finalized.”

Brad Pitt reportedly offered $100 million

This is apparently not the first time that the rumors have surfaced about Brad and Angelina’s personal lives where money played the central character. Back in November 2017, it was allegedly reported that Angelina is delaying the divorce proceedings because she is busy with her film projects and philanthropic work, but Brad wishes to move on from all this drama and even offered her $100 million, which apparently she rejected.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie both reportedly signed a prenup which helps them in dividing their assets. However, as of this writing, the custody of Brad and Angelina’s six children is something that is making their well-wishers more worried.