NeNe Leakes Admits She Went On A Date With Sheree Whitfield’s BF, Tyrone, But Says He Pursued Her

Did NeNe Leakes really once try to pursue Sheree Whitfield’s now boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams? On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Sheree made that surprising claim after Tyrone, during a prison phone call with her, implied that he knew something secret about NeNe’s marriage to Gregg Leakes. In a #RHOA After Show video posted on Bravo’s website on Sunday night, NeNe admitted that she did go out to dinner with Tyrone but maintained that she felt no attraction towards him. NeNe also accused Tyrone of being an opportunist, implying that he’s now with Sheree only for fame.

In the after show video, NeNe explained that she was going through a divorce from Gregg when she met Tyrone. According to NeNe, Tyrone was the one who pursued her.

“I was going through a divorce at that time and we were staying at the same hotel and he was with another girl. Of course they were super thirsty and came over and, you know, ‘Hi, want to meet you. Want to take you out to dinner.’ We went out to dinner in a group setting and then, later on, called me on his own and wanted to go out to dinner and, uh, well you know…”

When the producer asked if it was a date, NeNe joked that she gives free dinners every now and then.

“Well I am NeNe Leakes honey. I give free dinners now and then [Laughs].”

The producer then asked if there was any romance between her and Tyrone. NeNe said that there was none.

“No honey, there was no attraction at all.”

NeNe also claimed that Tyrone is an opportunist who moved on to Sheree after first trying it with her.

“Of course Tyrone is an opportunist. I mean he tried to talk to me, he ended up talking to Sheree. And I just find it very odd when guys are, like, trying to move around a circle of girls. You know my nose is pretty big, I smell a rat honey.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe said during her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live that Tyrone got 10 years in federal prison for doing a “Ponzi scheme.”

Sheree Whitfield’s version of what happened between NeNe Leakes and Tyrone Gilliams differs a bit from NeNe’s. Sheree, with Kim Zolciak, sitting next to her, claims that it was NeNe who went after Tyrone and that Tyrone ultimately rejected her.

“So NeNe met Tyrone before I met him. Tyrone was in Miami with, I guess, a girlfriend at that time. NeNe saw them, she went and befriended the girl and [laughs] but ultimately [long pause] she wasn’t his type.”

When a producer asked Sheree if anything intimate happened between NeNe and Tyrone, Sheree said no.

“No. She’s definitely not his type.”

Sheree also had something more to say about NeNe telling the other housewives that Tyrone’s a “con artist.” Sheree, with Kim laughing beside her, pointed out that NeNe once didn’t think Tyrone was so bad.

“B**ch, I bet you weren’t thinking about that when you were trying to talk to him.”

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree told Tyrone over the phone that NeNe was talking badly about him. In particular, Sheree told Tyrone that NeNe told the other housewives that he was a “con artist.” Tyrone immediately warned that NeNe shouldn’t be talking about him. He implied that he knows some secrets of hers, specifically regarding her marriage, and will reveal them if she doesn’t stop her behavior.

“Well baby let me ask you this. How long has NeNe been married? Is she married? Let’s just say this. NeNe would never want to speak anything negatively about me. She don’t wanna go down that road.”

In a confessional interview, Sheree Whitfield then said that NeNe Leakes met Tyrone Gilliams before she did and that NeNe tried to get together with him but she wasn’t his type.