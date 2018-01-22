‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Addresses Rumors, Says She’s Not A Diva In Prison And Has No Release Date So Far

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced last spring to prison for one year and a day after she committed fraud on her taxes and smuggled more than $10,000 into the U.S. without claiming it. The disgraced Dance Moms star checked herself into prison over the summer, and since then, rumors have swirled about her attitude in the clink.

According to inmates who were in the prison with her and have since been released, Abby Lee Miller was inconsolable her first few days in prison. She was also reportedly relegated to cleaning the toilets and showers, as most new inmates are. Former inmates also told the press that Abby Lee Miller has a “diva” attitude and even got into a yelling match with another inmate.

The reality TV star’s Instagram account recently featured an update from Abby Lee Miller. The account has been updated sporadically since she’s been in prison, and many assume an assistant or employee has access to her account to post. There are rumors that in the facility she is in, she can access the Internet by buying it, but these are unsubstantiated.

In her latest Instagram post, Abby Lee Miller or her proxy, posted a what appeared to be a photo of Gia Martello, her assistant, and several other young women visiting her in prison.

Abby Lee Miller says that she has made friends with many of the staff members and the inmates alike, despite the fact that rumors circulated that Abby had made friends with one of the most feared women in prison in order to protect her from others.

There have also been reports that Abby Lee Miller could be discharged to a halfway house as early as next month, as her behavior has apparently been better than expected. The California prison system is also experiencing overcrowding, so it was not very likely originally that Abby would serve her entire sentence anyway.

However, Abby has confirmed that no dates have been set yet, though she hoping that they will release her sooner than later.

The Dance Moms star underwent gastric bypass surgery before checking herself into prison. It is rumored the star has lost over 100lbs, and will, no doubt, emerge from the FCI Victorville facility as a new woman.