Genie Francis Moves To ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After Being Demoted On ‘General Hospital’ [Rumor]

General Hospital has been receiving some flak among viewers after revealing that one of its actresses, Genie Francis, has been demoted to a recurring role in the ABC soap opera. While viewers are fighting for justice for Francis, a new report suggests that the actress might have another role waiting for her on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Genie Francis is receiving a lot of love and support from viewers after reports surfaced online about the actress’ demotion to a recurring role on General Hospital. While many fans are demanding for an official explanation from the network regarding this demotion, a new report from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that there might be no reason for viewers to be sad, as Francis might still be seen on TV in another drama.

According to the publication, head writer Ron Carlivati might be considering getting Francis back on Days of Our Lives, as the actress previously played the role of Diana Colville during the ’80s. It would not be the first time for DOOL to secure an actor or actress from another soap opera since the same was done when Greg Rikaart left The Young and the Restless and moved onto a new role on the NBC soap opera.

Of course, the decision to take Francis on Days of Our Lives lies on Carlivati, the entire team, and the actress herself; however, the publication notes that this would be a good opportunity for the show to gain new viewers. When news of Francis’ demotion to a recurring role on General Hospital was released by Daytime Confidential, many fans demanded an explanation regarding this matter.

ABC and the show’s team have yet to officially comment on this issue, but several fans are already threatening to stop watching General Hospital if the show refuses to renew Francis’ contract. There have also been insinuations that Francis was bumped to a recurring role due to gender and pay inequality, which has been a hot topic among female celebrities in Hollywood.

Francis plays the role of Laura on General Hospital and has been known for her infamous onscreen relationship with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). The couple’s marriage on the series was rated as the most-watched scripted hour in the history of daytime television and this fact alone makes it even more infuriating for fans when they heard of Francis’ demotion on the ABC soap opera.