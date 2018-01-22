Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Relationship: Fun And Some Odd Details About Beloved Couple’s Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are easily one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment for obvious reasons. The doting pair is open and candid about, not only the good, but the challenges they have faced throughout their marriage, which has lasted over a decade. In addition to each being independent powerhouses in their fields of entertainment, together, Keith and Nicole represent a real and loving relationship in an industry that often lacks both when it comes to marriages.

Despite their solid relationship, however, it was not smooth sailing from the beginning. The couple married quite quickly, and prior to beginning their romance, each star was very “lonely,” as The List has verified and as Nicole shared with Vanity Fair.

“I think we were two lonely people. I would probably say that two very lonely people managed to meet at a time when they could open themselves to each other. We were a mixture of frightened and brave.”

Keith struggled with addictions and just after tying the knot, Urban admitted himself to rehab, which the country star stated was very difficult on “his new wife.”

In 2015, the musical sensation shared on a radio broadcast that marriage is very much a “balancing act.”

“Someone said one time, ‘If your marriage isn’t your priority, you’re not married,’ and I thought, for me that’s so true. So as long as I keep her as a priority, everything else sort of seems to work. And when I don’t keep it as a priority, it’s … Jenga.”

The couple is adamant that they talk when they are apart and do not text or email. Wanting to hear one another’s voice is paramount for both. Keith and Nicole have worked out ways to always ensure that affections for one another are made known especially when on the road. Nicole divulged that her husband leaves sweet notes for every night he is away from the Oscar winner.

Additionally, the pair continues to have their share of challenges that they work through, just like any married couple. Keith was open during the radio appearance that in the beginning, he and Nicole would have misunderstandings and arguments when he believed that the beauty was upset when she was really just in need of support and scared.

“When things are tough or upsetting, it’s about pulling her close. That’s what she needs, and I had to learn it,” Urban shares, and also relayed that his song “The Fighter” is all about his relationship with Nicole Kidman.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Many have attempted to drum up false rumors about the couple, such as the one that swirled last year when Urban was not present at TIFF next to Nicole, when he would usually be present, as Daily Mail noted at the time. The rumors about the pair heading for a split have simply been untrue, despite Nicole and Keith obviously being human and having their rocky patches.

The beauty of the couple’s love is that they continually work at their marriage and at putting one another first above all else. It likely also helps that the two enjoy life in Nashville, with their two daughters and away from the craziness of Hollywood, whenever they are able.